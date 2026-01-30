The UAE and Kuwait share a long-standing relationship that goes back years before the formation of the UAE. An infographic released under the slogan ‘The UAE and Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ highlights how this bond has been reflected in the healthcare sector over several decades.

Before the Union, Kuwait supported the UAE at a time when healthcare systems were still developing. It helped deliver medical care and played an important role in laying the foundations of modern healthcare services in the country.

The infographic also highlights the work of the Kuwaiti Medical Mission in the UAE. As part of this effort, nine hospitals and clinics were built, rehabilitated, or equipped across different emirates, helping provide essential medical services during the UAE’s early years.

After the Union, healthcare cooperation between the two countries grew into a strategic partnership. This included the exchange of medical expertise, joint efforts in public health and prevention, and cooperation in specialised areas such as organ transplantation.

The infographic concludes by highlighting that UAE–Kuwait healthcare ties continue today, reflecting a lasting partnership focused on protecting lives and building a healthier shared future.

Take a look at it here: