KT+150 Summit kicks off with Elevator Pitch competition, networking, performances

The inaugural KT+150 Summit got off to a colorful start at the Helipad by Frozen Cherry on Thursday morning.

The event brings together the young innovators, changemakers, and boundary-pushers who made the inaugural KT+150 list for a day of discussions, networking opportunities and an afterparty headlined by a Rolling Stone MENA music festival.

Khaleej Times Chief Content Office Ted Kemp and Head of Digital Ahmed Nokari welcomed guests and invited them to make the best use of the day. “This event is about unapologetic ambition and is about serving that ambition,” said Ted in his opening speech. “Your ambition is the future of the UAE.”

One of the highlights of the event is the KT+ Elevator Pitch competition which gives one young entrepreneur a chance to win Dh250,000 in media exposure across all KT publications. Three top finalists will have their pitch videos played throughout the day and the winner will be announced at the end of the event at 5.45pm. The participants will then be invited to attend the afterparty which will continue into the night

Ahmed invited the young attendees to network with judges, mentors, and investors for their accomplishments and award-winning ideas at the gathering.

The KT+150 list was revealed in October, cataloguing 150 bold and exciting changemakers across 15 categories. The list spans everything from social impact to food, AI to esports, real estate to education, and much more.