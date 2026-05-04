KT+150 List 2026: Nominations open for UAE’s boldest young changemakers

Are you a young founder building something from scratch? A creator, coder, curator, performer, operator, entrepreneur or problem-solver making your mark in the UAE or the wider region?

Or do you know someone whose work deserves to be seen?

Khaleej Times has opened nominations for the KT+150 List 2026, the second annual edition of its flagship editorial franchise celebrating the UAE and region’s most exciting young entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers.

Submit your nominations here: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/kt-150

Building on the momentum of its inaugural year, the KT+150 List is fast becoming one of the region’s most dynamic and credible recognitions for emerging business talent. The 2026 list will once again be editorially led and independently judged, reinforcing its position as an authoritative platform for discovering and celebrating the founders, builders and bold thinkers shaping the future.

Young changemakers are building companies, creating jobs, solving real problems, preserving heritage, and changing how people shop, travel, eat, create and connect. Others are still early in their journey, but already have raw ambition and sheer originality.

The KT+150 List returns to find, recognise and elevate the youth whose ideas, businesses and work are helping define the next chapter of growth in the UAE and beyond.

This is not a popularity contest. It is not a paid ranking. It is not about who has the loudest social media presence or the most polished pitch deck. The KT+150 List recognises innovative work and spotlights original ideas on the national stage.

Three new categories

Most categories from last year’s premier KT+150 List remain unchanged, but Khaleej Times is introducing three new categories that reflect the contemporary values of both Gen Z and the UAE:

E-commerce: Young people forging new paths in online business, whether as startup founders or up-and-comers at established regional brands.

Tourism & Hospitality: Gen Z contributors to one of the UAE’s fastest-growing and most critical sectors.

Cultural Impact: From museum curators and preservers of the UAE’s historical heritage to live performers and traditional artists, these trailblazers add to the country’s rich cultural tapestry.

The Class of 2026 will be selected by a Khaleej Times editorial panel, alongside a group of category judges, with honorees to be revealed later in the year. The selected list makers will then be convened at the KT+150 Summit in December 2026, bringing together an influential community of rising leaders, industry voices, judges and partners.

Over the summer, Khaleej Times will also announce the 2026 judging panel and a series of marketing partnerships around the KT+150 Summit, further growing what is becoming a vibrant and carefully curated community of up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

More than a list

“KT +150 List was created to spotlight the ambition, creativity and resilience of a new generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers who are building the future of this region,” said Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer, Khaleej Times. “What matters most to us is that this is a genuine editorial franchise — independent, rigorous and focused on merit. It is not a commercial ranking; it is a recognition of people whose ideas, businesses and leadership are making a real mark.”

Charles Yardley, Chief Executive Officer, Khaleej Times, added: “The response to the first edition of KT+150 List showed just how much appetite there is for a platform that champions emerging talent with credibility and reach. As we open nominations for 2026, we are excited to deepen this community, expand our partnerships and continue building what we believe is one of the UAE’s most exciting and relevant lists for rising entrepreneurs and business innovators.”

As part of the 2026 franchise, the KT+150 List will continue to evolve as more than a list, serving as a year-round platform for storytelling, recognition, networking and thought leadership around the region’s next generation of business talent.