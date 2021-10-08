KT UniExpo: Students, parents learn about university options on day two

Day two of the Khaleej Times UniExpo had a large turnout, and students and parents were delighted to find several universities in the UAE under one roof.

Parents and students said that the platform had helped them understand how to enrol in the best universities in the country. Students were glad to learn about the world-class universities in the UAE, saying that obtaining education in the country would allow them to live close to their families and keep them engaged.

Zayed Khalifa said that he was quite happy to understand the number of university options in Dubai.

"The Khaleej Times UniExpo provided me with many options and information. All my questions and queries were answered by the university representatives here."

"I understood that there a lot of local universities providing world-class education like abroad. So, I would prefer studying in the UAE rather than moving abroad," Zayed added.

Hosting over 80 local and international higher education institutions and a live seminar area, KT UniExpo is the country's leading event providing the best of higher education from around the world. The two-day exhibition is running at Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Through the hybrid format of KT UniExpo, the UAE residents can have the option to attend a face-to-face exhibition or get a similar experience via the online platform.

Thousands of students of different Arab, Asian and Western nationalities from various schools across the UAE visited the expo to meet dozens of local and international universities taking part in the exhibition.

Noora Aldaya, a student's mother, said that the Khaleej Times UniExpo helped them understand her daughter's hidden skills.

"We learnt which course is suitable for my daughter... we have kept options for a few courses and will zero down on one,"

Noora said that she had studied in Dubai, and her daughter will also be privileged to study in a Dubai university.

Shibon Dickersin, director-specialist at GEMS FirstPoint School Dubai, said that the event had been fantastic with many representatives from many universities.

"My students have had a wonderful time in understanding the universities abroad and in the UAE. This event helped the students to understand their inner abilities and skills and how they should be ready for future."

Jason, an enrolment advisor from Murdoch University Dubai, said that they had received a fantastic response from the audience.

"Being an ex-student of Murdoch University, I was able to explain on my experiences in the campus, the class of education and the wonderful and great faculties at the university."

The fair was attended by students aged 16 and above who are considering their higher education options, along with their parents and teachers. The fair enables universities also to engage face-to-face with their next intake of students from UAE and the wider Middle East, increase awareness of their institution and recruit students from across the region.

