KT staffer wins Middle East Women Leaders award 2022

Award highlights the role she plays in her organisation and how she inspires a new generation of women

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 8:44 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Nov 2022, 8:47 PM

Women today are breaking the glass ceiling, across the spectrum, and building systems that enable them — and, by extension, society at large — to be empowered.

Taking note of this, in 2010, the CMO Asia Awards filled a gap which existed in the professional community. The awards were instituted to recognise professionals who have excelled and "made a difference" to the organisations they work for. For its 10th Anniversary in 2023, the World Women Leadership Congress, supported by CMO Asia, pays tribute to the remarkable acumen of the winner – her overall excellence, achievements and innovative leadership through the Middle East Women Leaders Awards.

Khaleej Times is proud to name Poonam Chawla, head of Content Partnerships, Events and Conferences, as one of the Middle East Women Leaders in 2022. The award recognises the impact of her contribution to her community and humanitarian work and, in the process, highlights the important role that she plays in her organisation and how she inspires a new generation of women for higher social, intellectual and cultural achievements.

Poonam Chawla, an exuberant and dynamic personality who has held centrestage at several international organisations for over 22 years, has inspired and helped transform a generation of women. Her experience in print, digital, and television media, spanning verticals ranging from fashion and lifestyle to business and economics, has been remarkable. Prior to her current role, she also founded the Women Board of Directors — aimed at bridging the gender gap by raising women in leadership roles and positioning them in the board rooms.

In her tenure with diverse media titles, Chawla has successfully driven marketing, advertising, and public relations campaigns to fruition. Equipped with strong industry expertise, networking, and a knowledge of consumer-based relationships, she holds a track record of producing sustainable revenue and growth in dynamic markets.