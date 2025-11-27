UAE: First Egyptian to climb Everest recalls how his boat capsized on Atlantic Ocean

Egyptian adventurer Omar Samra, who climbed Mount Everest and completed the Explorers Grand Slam, said survival brings clarity in life’s toughest moments. Speaking during the Finding Your Edge session at the KT+150 Summit on Thursday, he urged young entrepreneurs to focus on purpose as they build their futures.

“When you are in a dangerous situation, everything slows down,” he said, recalling the moment his boat capsized during a rowing expedition across the Atlantic Ocean. Stranded 1,000 kilometres from land, Samra and his teammate spent 13 hours fighting to survive in freezing waters. “You become hyper-focused on the next step that keeps you alive.”

Samra is the first Egyptian to climb Everest and the highest mountain on every continent, and he has skied to both the North and South Poles. But he said his biggest challenges have not been on ice or rock. “The hardest mountains are the ones inside,” he said. “You can climb the world’s tallest peaks, but it’s the personal struggles that truly test you.”

He spoke openly about how motivations evolve over time. “In your twenties, you may be trying to prove a point,” he said. “Later, the ‘why’ becomes deeper. It’s about peace of mind and finding who you are.” Asking the right questions, he added, is more important than chasing constant achievement.

Samra, who also runs an adventure travel company and a hospitality venture, warned founders against taking on everything alone. “It is a lonely place when the buck stops with you,” he said. Having trusted partners, mentors or co-founders can be key to managing pressure and continuing to grow.

A day built to spark ambition

His keynote set the tone for a day of ambitious conversation at the KT+150 Summit, held at Helipad by Frozen Cherry. The summit brings together young innovators and changemakers from the KT+150 list for masterclasses, mentorship, networking opportunities and a Rolling Stone MENA music festival afterparty.

Opening the event, Khaleej Times Chief Content Officer Ted Kemp told listmakers: “This event is about unapologetic ambition. Your ambition is the future of the UAE.” He noted that one-third of those on the KT+150 list are already founders or planning to launch a business soon.

One of the highlights of the summit is the KT+ Elevator Pitch Competition, giving one young entrepreneur the chance to win Dh250,000 in media exposure across Khaleej Times platforms. Three finalists will have their pitch videos played throughout the day before the winner is announced at the closing. Dubai Founders HQ, a sponsor of the summit, also created a special space onsite to help entrepreneurs connect with mentors and investors.

It was in October that the KT+150 list was revealed, spotlighting 150 bold and exciting changemakers across 15 categories, from AI and esports to social impact, food, real estate and education.

Samra’s final message left the young audience with a moment to reflect: The future belongs to those who understand their purpose. “Know your ‘why’,” he said. “It will carry you further than any achievement.”