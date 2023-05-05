UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

KT One-On-One with Sri Lankan Ambassador to the UAE

H.E. Udaya Indrarathna talks about Sri Lanka's new initiatives to lure tourists back to the island nation

by

Tanisha Sangha Gahlaut

Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 3:01 PM

Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 3:02 PM

ALSO READ:

Tanisha Sangha Gahlaut

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

UAE flight with over 100 evacuees from Sudan arrives in Abu Dhabi

videos

UAE flight with over 100 evacuees from Sudan arrives in Abu Dhabi

The first batch of evacuees that the UAE had flown from conflict-stricken Sudan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. A total of 128 individuals from 16 countries — including the UAE, Bahrain, UK, Iraq, Serbia, Pakistan, Syria, Sudan, Indonesia, US, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Yemen, Tanzania, Ireland and Bangladesh — were on the flight that landed at 2.45pm from Port Sudan.

videos

Is this the world's tiniest Quran?

videos

Is this the world's tiniest Quran?

A family in Albania possesses one of the smallest copies of the Quran in the world, which has been passed down for generations, surviving wars and Albania's former communist dictatorship

videos