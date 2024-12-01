KT Impact: RAK ruler honours mechanic who helped supply water to the emirate in the 1960s

Photos: Supplied

Hamad Saghran had never imagined shaking hands with Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Recognised for his work as one of RAKs first mechanics, Saghran described the moment “as a deeply proud occasion,” coming a few days ahead of the UAE’s 53rd National Day.

"It was a dream come true. I wasn't expecting an award, but I felt truly appreciated for all I had accomplished,” said Saghran, who was recently featured by Khaleej Times, as he expressed his surprise at being honoured.

It was the early 1960s, and Saghran was in his mid-20s at the time, when he began repairing engines that pumped water for drinking and irrigation for local farms and communities in RAK. The engines were imported from the UK, but it was his skills that kept them operating smoothly, as farms and homes relied on him for daily water supply.

Fast forward to present time, Saghran's contributions to the early development of the emirate were celebrated during the recent opening of the Etihad Water and Electricity Museum.

A tribute video showcased his pivotal role in the development of RAK. The recognition was followed by an award ceremony where Saghran was honoured by Sheikh Saud alongside Eng. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

The occasion became more significant when Saghran and the RAK Ruler held discussions on the projects he had worked on, including the historic Sideroh water well. Saghran noted how meaningful it was that Sheikh Saud remembered the well – a site where the ruler had spent time during his childhood.

Reconnecting with a colleague

During the event, Saghran met a former colleague from the 1970s, Saber Al Barghouthi. It was Al Barghouthi who recognised Saghran while on his way to the ceremony.

"We didn't know we were both still alive," Saghran told Khaleej Times during the unexpected meeting. The two reminisced about their years at Etihad Water and Electricity, recalling the weekly meetings in Dubai and shared work assignments. "We were good acquaintances, and we hope to stay connected as we promised to visit each other," Saghran added.

Hamad Saghran at work

Leaving a legacy Now, aged nearly 88, Saghran is contented – surrounded by his nine children and several grandchildren. He, however, continues to be dedicated to his work and has a small workshop at home where he still repairs some kitchen appliances and water pumps. A photo from 1974 shows Hamad Saghran with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan at the opening of the Ras Al Khaimah Water Station, Al Burairat. For Saghran, the recognition he recently received would forever be a source of pride for his family. His children and grandchildren expressed their joy, celebrating his legacy and contributions to the emirate. The honour represents a personal milestone and a meaningful gift to his family and community. He said: "Leaving a legacy for my family and being recognised as a mechanic in Ras Al Khaimah is one of the proudest moments of my life."