KT Desert Drive: The dunes are calling you... And your 4x4

This adventure is your chance to get a rush of adrenaline

Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 7:52 PM

The call of the outdoors is liberating. This time, it’s your chance to get in your 4x4 and get out on the spectacular dunes of Dubai at Khaleej Times Desert Drive 2022, Sponsored by Nature Valley, the energy bar made of nature’s best.

The desert holds no walls — just the experience of a lifetime for off-roaders and dune-bashing enthusiasts.

KT Desert Drive 2022 is your chance to let your hair down and feel the wind in your hair. It’s your ticket to rev up and get a rush of adrenaline. It’s a ride that comes once a year and thrills you for many.

So, you’ll join us for the ride, won’t you? Follow our exciting updates from the desert on Instagram: @NatureValleyArabia

Nature Valley is a proud sponsor of KT Desert Drive 2022. Be one with nature.

