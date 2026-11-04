KT Desert Drive 2026: UAE's 4x4 owners ready for their first trip beyond city roads

Many UAE residents own four-wheel-drive vehicles capable of tackling the desert, but some have never taken them beyond city roads and highways. Despite wanting to experience driving through the dunes, concerns about getting stuck in the sand, damaging their vehicles and not knowing how to handle the terrain have kept them from trying.

With the cooler months bringing more people outdoors, some SUV owners are now hoping to experience desert driving for the first time, preferably with experienced drivers who can guide them through the basics.

For Abdul Basit, who bought a Toyota Land Cruiser last year, exploring the desert was one of the reasons he chose the vehicle. However, he has yet to test its off-road capabilities.

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"I bought my SUV because I wanted a vehicle that I could take whole of my family together as well as handle different kinds of roads, including the desert. But since buying it, I have only driven it around the city, on highways and for family trips," he said.

Basit often watches videos and sees other motorists taking similar vehicles into the dunes. While he is keen to try it himself, he does not want his first experience to end with his vehicle stuck in the sand.

"The vehicle is capable, but I don't have the experience. I don't want to just drive into the desert without knowing what I'm doing. I have always wanted to try it, but I would prefer to go with someone experienced who can guide me through my first drive," he said.

Fear of getting stuck

For Amr Mahmood, a sales executive at a luxury watch boutique, buying a GWM Tank earlier this year was an opportunity to explore places beyond the usual roads. However, despite owning a four-wheel-drive vehicle, he has not yet taken it into the desert.

"Every winter, I see groups of people heading into the desert in their SUVs, and I have always wanted to join them. Now own a four-wheel-drive vehicle, but I have never taken it beyond regular roads," he said.

His biggest concern is not knowing what to do if something goes wrong, particularly if the vehicle gets stuck in soft sand.

"My biggest concern is getting stuck in the sand because I wouldn't know how to get the vehicle out. I also don't know how to judge which dunes are safe for a beginner," he said.

Mahmood plans to try desert driving this winter and hopes to make it a regular weekend activity once he understands the basics.

What first-time drivers should know

According to Ahmed Pervez, founder of Dubai Offroaders, owning a powerful four-wheel-drive vehicle does not automatically mean a motorist is ready to drive in the desert. "Before heading into the UAE's dunes, learn the basics of off-road driving, tyre pressure, vehicle recovery and desert safety," he said.

Pervez identified three mistakes commonly made by beginners: driving with incorrect tyre pressure, using sudden acceleration or sharp steering, and entering the desert without experienced support.

He advised motorists to reduce tyre pressure appropriately under expert guidance and maintain smooth acceleration and steering to avoid getting stuck or losing control.

Another important factor is understanding whether the vehicle is actually suitable for driving across dunes.

"Not all 4x4 vehicles are suitable for sand dunes," he said, explaining that owners should check their vehicle's four-wheel-drive system, ground clearance, tyres, cooling capacity and manufacturer's recommendations.

He also advised checking whether the vehicle has a transfer case with low-range gearing, which can be useful in demanding off-road conditions.

"A 4x4 badge alone does not guarantee desert capability. Have your SUV assessed by an experienced off-road professional and learn the basics before attempting dunes," he said.

Exploring the desert with experienced drivers

For motorists hoping to experience driving their own vehicles across the sand, organised desert drives provide an opportunity to explore the terrain with support rather than heading into unfamiliar areas alone.

The eighth edition of KT Desert Drive will take place on November 14 at Bab Al Shams Arena in Dubai. The event will allow participants to drive their own suitable 4x4 vehicles along a marked desert route, with checkpoints and support teams available along the way.

Dubai Offroaders is the official off-roading partner for the event, which brings together experienced drivers, beginners and families for a day in the desert.

However, Pervez stressed that beginners must understand the basics of desert driving before attempting the dunes, even when travelling in a group.

"Start with a beginner training course and progress gradually under expert supervision," he said.

His advice to anyone planning their first desert drive is simple: never venture out alone, carry the necessary recovery equipment and always travel with experienced drivers.

"Safety comes from skill, not just owning a powerful 4x4."