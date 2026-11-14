KT Desert Drive 2026: Families enjoy adventure, 'memorable' sunset at event

For Vishal Kaplesh, one of the best parts of KT Desert Drive 2026 was watching his seven-year-old son Dhruv enjoy the adventure. The father and son had been on desert drives together before, but Saturday's outing gave them another day of fun and adventure in the dunes.

The drive started with Vishal taking a little extra care as he navigated the sandy terrain with his son. However, after completing around 25 per cent of the route, he became more comfortable and began enjoying the experience even more.

"The beginning was a little challenging because I had my son with me, so I wanted to make sure he was comfortable throughout the drive. But once we covered around 25 per cent of the track, everything became much easier, and we started enjoying it even more," said Vishal.

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"Dhruv really enjoyed the experience. We have been on desert drives together before, but every time it is something different. Towards the end, it was really wonderful. We had a great day, and I am happy that we could spend this time together," he added.

Vishal was among the participants who took part in the eighth edition of KT Desert Drive, held in Dubai for the first time on Saturday.

The event brought together families and off-road enthusiasts for a day of adventure, with participants setting off from Bab Al Shams Arena in the morning at 9.30 am.

Sunset steals the show

For Sabrina Hatem, who attended the event with her family, the drive brought back memories of her prior KT Desert Drive experience in Ras Al Khaimah.

Having enjoyed the event previously, she was looking forward to another outing in the desert. And this year's drive did not disappoint her.

"I attended KT Desert Drive in Ras Al Khaimah earlier, and I really enjoyed that experience. It had been a long time since we went into the desert, so we were excited to be back. This time, we came together as a family, and it was a wonderful day," said Sabrina.

She said the terrain was easy to manage, allowing the family to enjoy the journey without much difficulty.

"The drive was really good, and the terrain was quite easy. We enjoyed the whole experience, but I think the best part was the sunset. Watching the sun go down in the desert was beautiful. It made the day even more memorable," she said.

And the excitement was not over even after the driving ended.

"We are now looking forward to the entertainment session and dinner. After spending the day in the desert, it will be nice to relax, enjoy the evening and spend more time together. It has been a really enjoyable experience," she added.

Family photos and pleasant weather

For Ayoub, the pleasant weather and relatively easy terrain were among the highlights of the day.

He joined the drive with his family and made the most of the journey by stopping at several places along the route to take photographs.

"The weather was really good today, and that made the experience even better. The terrain was easy to drive on, and we were able to enjoy the entire journey comfortably. It was a great day to be outdoors with the family," said Ayoub.

"We stopped at lots of places along the route and took plenty of photographs. When you come to the desert with your family, it is not just about driving. You also want to enjoy the surroundings, take pictures and spend time together. That is exactly what we did."

Ayoub said the drive offered an opportunity to spend time away from the usual routine.

"The drive was very good, the weather was perfect for us, and everyone enjoyed themselves. We had a really good time as a family. These are the kind of outings that give you memories to look back on," he added.

A route for everyone

Businessman Atul, who has participated in desert drives before, was impressed with the route, saying it offered a balance of adventure and enjoyable driving.

According to him, the track was planned in a way that allowed families, individual drivers and adventure enthusiasts to enjoy the desert.

"I have been on desert drives before, but what I liked about this one was how well the track was planned. It was suitable for families, individuals and people who enjoy off-road adventures. There was enough excitement to make the drive adventurous, but at the same time, the terrain was manageable, so everyone could enjoy the experience," said Atul.

"The route had a good balance of fun and adventure. Whether you came with your family or wanted to enjoy driving through the dunes, there was something for everyone. We really enjoyed the drive, and it was a wonderful way to spend the day in the desert," he added.