UAE's ultimate off-road adventure is back: Registrations open for KT Desert Drive 2025

Join hundreds of off-roaders as they carve new tracks through Ras Al Khaimah's iconic desert

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 7:00 PM

Get ready to shift gears and feel the thrill — the KT Desert Drive is back and registrations are now open! Now in its 7th edition, this adrenaline-charged off-road adventure returns to the majestic dunes of Ras Al Khaimah on November 22, 2025.

Organised by Khaleej Times Events, the KT Desert Drive has become one of the UAE’s most anticipated community experiences — where families, friends, and 4x4 enthusiasts come together for a day that blends adventure, exploration, and camaraderie in the great outdoors.

The KT Desert Drive experience is a must-do in the UAE — and it’s not your typical desert safari where you sit back as a passenger. Here, you’re in full control of your own 4x4, driving in a guided convoy across scenic dunes while following a clearly marked route with multiple checkpoints and ample signage to keep you on track. It’s an opportunity to connect with the desert — behind the wheel.

This year’s route promises breathtaking views, offering drivers a chance to test their vehicles — and themselves — against the desert’s rolling golden terrain. Whether you’re a first-time explorer or a seasoned dune-basher, expert marshals and support crews will guide the convoy every step of the way, ensuring a safe yet exhilarating journey through the sands.

After the drive, unwind at the hospitality and entertainment zone, complete with food stalls, music, and family-friendly activities — the perfect way to celebrate the spirit of adventure.

So don’t just drive on the roads — take your 4x4 where it belongs. Join hundreds of off-roaders as they carve new tracks through Ras Al Khaimah's iconic desert.

Slots are limited, and early sign-up is recommended. Secure your spot today: https://rak.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/101722/kt-desert-drive-2025

Desert Drive 2025 sponsors

Official Presenting Sponsor: 212 UAE by Legend Motors

Official Tyre Sponsor: Bridgestone

Venue Partner: The Dunes Camping & Safari RAK

Offroad Partner: Dubai Offroaders

Official Lubricant Partner: Valvoline by Aramco

Signage Partner: The JK Diary FZC - LLC

Catering Partner: Zaitoona

Powered By: Amaron