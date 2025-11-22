'We love off-roading': KT Desert Drive 2025 kicks off; hundreds hit RAK dunes

KT Desert Drive 2025 started with high energy on Saturday as hundreds of off-road enthusiasts arrived before sunrise, filling the Dunes Camping and Safari site with engines, chatter and early morning excitement.

At exactly 9am, the crowd gathered at the starting point for the official flag off. Charles Yardley, CEO of Khaleej Times, stepped forward and raised the flag to open KT Desert Drive 2025. Engines roared as the first car rolled out, led by marshal Nick in the driver’s seat with a Khaleej Times reporter beside him. Participants cheered, phones went up, and the convoy began its move into the dunes, marking the start of the full day drive across Ras Al Khaimah’s desert.

By 6.30am, almost three hours before the start, convoys of 4x4s were already lining up at the registration area. Drivers checked tyre pressure, fixed flags, secured gear and collected badges and supplies. Families, children and first-timers moved between the tents, taking photos and meeting other participants. The weather was cool and the morning light created a clear view of the surrounding dunes.

Among the first to arrive was Pavel Chuchalin with his eight-year-old son Alexander. “It was amazing last time. I was alone then. Now I brought my son. He was so excited he even said he wishes he could drive today,” Chuchalin said.

Sponsors were also part of the early crowd. Hafiz, Marketing Manager at Legend Motors, said the response surprised them after launching the brand in October. “This is our first community drive. We did not expect this much excitement, but people here love off-roading. This is exactly our audience,” he said.

Marshals from Dubai Off-Roaders moved across the camp to prepare for the flag off. Ahmed Pervez, founder of Dubai Off Road and among the original minds behind KT Desert Drive, said he proposed the idea to Khaleej Times back in 2019.

“We love off roading. We grew up in the desert. If you cannot find me anywhere else, you find me here,” he said.

He explained the route covers around six hours of driving, 120 to 140 kilometres, with exits every 20 kilometres for safety. A navigation app supports real-time tracking to monitor participants.

'It is a fun drive'

“This is not a rally. It is a fun drive. Enjoy the desert, respect the route and keep safe,” Pervez said.

The early build up also brought groups of friends. One group, who first met in Turkey and bonded over off-roading, returned for their second KT Desert Drive.

The group included Zaran Tarapore, off-roading for 10 years, Kritika Bhatia, Mahesh Mirchandani, who has lived in the UAE for 50 years, and Arif Potrick. “We loved it last year. We were waiting for it again. It is a chance to enjoy what we love with so many people,” they said.

Another marshal, Eyad Fayad, said the route offers something for everyone. “The start is easy. Later you enter higher dunes and the valleys. By stage five you need experience. It gets tight and the sand gets softer,” he said.