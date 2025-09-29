KT Desert Drive 2025: Tickets open for UAE’s ultimate off-roading adventure

Buckle up, adventure seekers - the KT Desert Drive 2025 is back for its 7th edition, promising an unforgettable day of dune-bashing, desert thrills, and starry-night celebrations.

Taking place on November 22, 2025, at The Dunes Camping & Safari, Ras Al Khaimah, this flagship community event has become one of the UAE’s most iconic desert experiences.

What to expect on the sands

Epic guided desert convoy: Join a professionally marshalled convoy as 4x4s carve through RAK’s golden dunes in a heart-racing desert adventure.

Family fun and entertainment: From music and games to a buzzing camp atmosphere, there’s something for every age group.

Gala under the stars: End the day with a lavish dinner and live performances in the heart of the desert.

Safety at the core: Expert marshals, recovery teams, and medical support ensure a secure adventure for all participants.

Ticket prices:

Dh350 per adult

Dh250 per child (ages 6–11)

Children under 6 are not permitted

Tickets are now live on https://rak.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/101722/kt-desert-drive-2025. Slots are limited and strictly first-come, first-served.

Sponsors fuelling the ride:

Official presenting sponsor: Legend Motors – Dealerships | 212

Official tyre sponsor: Bridgestone

Powered by: Dubai Off-roaders

Venue Partner: The Dunes Camping & Safari

For sponsorship and inquiries, contact events@khaleejtimes.com.