'Fear, focus, fun': How I drove through RAK dunes at KT Desert Drive 2025

Once the flag was raised at 9am by Charles Yardley, CEO of Khaleej Times, the convoy moved into formation. As the first car rolled forward, I was in one of the vehicles at the KT Desert Drive 2025 as the event returned for its seventh edition, promising an unforgettable day of dune-bashing, desert thrills, and starry-night celebrations. Heading straight into the dunes. Our lead marshal, Nick, took the front position and guided us through the entry point of the route.

Nick has years of off-roading experience and explained that they conduct regular lessons for beginners who want to learn the basics. He said every part of the route is designed, marked and tested in advance, starting with light sand and low dunes before it becomes more demanding. The early stretch was meant to warm us up. The sand was firm, the slopes were smooth and the car moved easily between the rises.

A few minutes into the drive, we spotted a group of camels walking across the horizon. They moved alongside the convoy as if joining the flow. Drivers slowed down to let them pass, and for a moment the entire line of cars moved in sync with them.

As we reached deeper into the desert, the car began to respond differently. The wheels dipped into softer patches, and the dunes opened wide on both sides. The feeling was unlike anything on the road. No lanes, no speed cameras, no signs telling you where to go. It was just the car, the sand and the slope ahead. You choose the line. You plan the turn. You feel the gravity shifting under the tyres.

'Ready to take the wheel?'

When Nick asked, “Are you ready to take the wheel,” I moved into the driver’s seat. The moment the tyres rolled over the first ridge, it felt like freedom. Off-roading is not about speed, it is about control. Angle the car correctly. Keep momentum steady. Do not brake on a climb. Do not turn sharply on soft sand. Nick guided me step by step: “Look far, not close,” “Keep your wheels straight on a descent”, “Trust the car, let it move,” he said.

By the time we reached Checkpoint One, I could feel the rush of the drive. Moving to Checkpoint Two, the terrain changed immediately. The dunes were higher and the sand was softer. Cars ahead climbed in steady lines and dropped down in slow slides. People were cheering inside their cars. The mix of fear, focus and fun was real. Adrenaline carried everyone through the climbs.

Everywhere you looked, participants were taking in the scene. Families with kids in boosters. Groups of friends who came together. First timers who had never driven on sand before. Experienced off-roaders who knew every slope by sight. The desert felt like a shared space where everyone had the same goal, to enjoy the route and the challenge. The drive also depended on a special navigation app used by all participants and marshals.

The app shows the full route in real time, with every car marked on the map so drivers can track their own position and see others around them. Marshals inside the rally control room can monitor the movement of every vehicle and respond if someone gets stuck or needs support. It worked like a live safety net across the dunes. If a car slowed down or stopped, another team would immediately move in to assist. The system kept the entire convoy connected, and you could feel how organised the flow was even deep inside the desert.

KT Desert Drive has grown into one of the most recognisable community events for off-roading fans in the UAE. Since its first edition, the event has brought together people from different nationalities and ages to explore Ras Al Khaimah’s terrain. The route, designed with exits every 20 kilometres, allows both beginners and experienced drivers to take part without pressure. Marshals stay on the route to supervise, guide and support recoveries.

By the time we crossed deeper into the ridges, drivers were more confident. The cars were lined against the skyline, moving in rows across the dunes. The mix of skill, teamwork and pure excitement is what keeps people coming back every year. And as the desert opened wider in front of us, it was clear why this drive remains one of the biggest off-road events in the UAE.