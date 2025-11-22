145km off-road adventure: KT Desert Drive 2025 ends with music, fire shows, family fun

Hours after the KT Desert Drive convoy disappeared into the dunes, the first groups of cars began rolling back into base camp just after 4pm, covered in sand and carrying tired but excited drivers.

Families stepped out stretching their backs, kids ran ahead holding their badges, and groups of friends gathered to compare their toughest climbs. The mood was loud. Relief and excitement filled the air after 120–145 kilometres of off-road driving.

Some participants were still catching their breath. Marwan Almogezwi, who joined with two friends, laughed when asked why they looked exhausted. “We went all the way to the fourth checkpoint. We came back alive, so that means we drove well,” he said, adding that this was their first time, and they all came from Dubai.

"We go off road all time but this is the first time we do it with so many people. It was exciting," he noted.

As more cars returned, drivers shared the challenges they faced, from soft sand crossings to tricky descents. Marshals moved among the vehicles, checking engines and guiding late arrivals into parking rows.

Amid the evening rush, the event’s major sponsor showcased their new model, tested by many participants on the sand. Cannon Wang, VP of Legend Motors, said the KT Desert Drive was the perfect platform to introduce the 212 to UAE off-roaders after launching it in October.

“We wanted people to get curious about the brand and feel the difference of the 212. Only by taking part in a real off road event can you understand the car’s performance. The feedback today was very positive. People said the chassis and engine tuning are made for off roading,” he said.

He added that the company plans to offer hybrid and stronger engine versions in the future based on the interest they received at the event.

Saif Akkary, general manager at Legend Motors, said the 212 carries a long technical history. “This model has roots that go back to the 1960s in China. We tested it in the UAE desert for a full year before bringing it here. It used to be a military car, so the frame, chassis and torque make it suitable for off roading,” he said.

He added that the brand wanted attendees to get a hands-on test drive, especially after demand surged following the model’s recent launch.

Back at the campsite

As sunset approached, the atmosphere shifted from high adrenaline to full relaxation. The camp came alive again with fresh music, people queuing for food and children running between the tents. A tanoora dancer began performing just after dark, followed by a fire show that pulled crowds to the centre stage. A small games corner kept kids busy, while families sat around the seating area sharing stories from the drive.

Groups who met earlier on the track reunited again near the stalls. Some were comparing tyre pressure. Others were replaying videos from the morning. Even those who got stuck said it was part of the fun. One participant joked, “If you did not get stuck once, did you even off road?”

Despite the long day and early start, the energy at the camp stayed high. People were laughing, taking group photos and cheering for every car that rolled in after sunset.

The event closed with the same spirit it began with, a community of beginners, experienced drivers, families and enthusiasts who came together for one purpose — to enjoy one of the UAE’s most popular off road traditions. And as the lights from the last cars faded into the desert night, everyone agreed on one thing — the dunes had delivered.