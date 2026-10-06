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  • Published: Tue Oct 6, 2026, 8:49 AM

AI, payments, future of banking take centre stage as BIT summit opens

By:Meher DhanjalWaheed Abbas
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Key Events

27 minutes ago

Look: KT's Chief Content Officer, Ted Kemp, opens BIT Summit

  • 9:23 AM

    Look: KT's Chief Content Officer, Ted Kemp, opens BIT Summit

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  • 9:09 AM

    Look: Attendees gather as BIT summit kicks off

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  • 8:48 AM

    Banking Innovation & Technology Summit 2026 kicks off

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