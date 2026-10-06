AI, payments, future of banking take centre stage as BIT summit opens

Opening the summit, Ted Kemp, Khaleej Times' Chief Content Officer, said BIT was designed to bring together the people making decisions about the future of finance and create a space where industry leaders could openly debate the changes facing the sector.\u201cBIT brings the people who are actually deciding that into one room and lets them disagree with each other in public for a change,\u201d Kemp said.This year\u2019s summit is centred on the theme of \u201creimagining financial services in a new global order\u201d, with discussions spanning capital, currency and the growing role of AI in driving financial growth.