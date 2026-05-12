Kids using makeup? UAE parents warned over viral skincare trends

At seven, she should have been playing with dolls. Instead, she sat in a dermatology clinic, staring at her swollen, infected fingertips.

The cause? A glossy adult nail polish. She had seen it on a short video, copied the routine, and applied it to her own small hands. What followed was nine months of treatment for a bacterial and fungal infection no child her age should have ever known.

"Not a month goes by without a similar case crossing my clinic," says Dr. Salem Antabi, a specialist dermatologist at SkinMed Medical Center, with over 30 years of clinical experience.

Stay up

But the deeper injury, the one no cream can heal, is the one twelve-year-old girls are inflicting on themselves every night. Standing before their mirrors. Scrutinising pores that don't exist. Performing eleven-step skincare routines they've memorised from a glowing screen.

This is the story of a generation being aged before its time.

The first cost: A skin that hasn't finished forming

"A child's skin is roughly thirty per cent of the thickness of an adult's," Dr. Antabi explains. "Rich in water. Poor in oil. The protective lipid layer an adult body produces after puberty simply doesn't exist yet."

This means that anything applied to a child's face is absorbed faster, deeper, and more dangerously than on a grown woman.

The list of ingredients reaching children's hands reads like a chemistry warning sheet. Phenol, linked to hormonal disruption. Formaldehyde, a recognised toxin in nail polishes and lipsticks. Benzophenones, flagged for endocrine effects. Parabens, associated with hormonal interference.

"Many of these appear in products labelled 'for kids' or 'natural,'" Dr Antabi cautions. "Parents should not assume a label guarantees safety."

The second cost: A sense of self that hasn't finished forming

The skin heals, eventually. The psyche is harder.

Dr Eva Jajonie, Director of Neuron Psychological Care Center, explains what's actually happening inside a young girl's mind.

"Cosmeticorexia exploits a child's natural desire to play as an 'adult' by framing skincare as a necessary ritual rather than a medical need," she says. "When a young girl believes her skin 'needs fixing,' her brain enters a state of premature self-surveillance."

What happens next, Jajonie warns, is a quiet hijacking of childhood itself.

"The natural developmental stage of forming an identity is taken over by a deficit mindset. Instead of viewing her body as a tool for play and growth, she starts viewing it as a project to be managed. A chronic stress response. An internal monologue of inadequacy. Her 'true self' becomes something hidden under flaws that only a product can cure."

The warning signs, according to Jajonie, are unmistakable once you know what to look for: Meltdowns if a step in the routine is missed. Body checking: long stretches in the mirror inspecting "pores" or "fine lines" that don't exist. Social withdrawal in favour of products.

Redness, peeling, or rashes from active ingredients meant for ageing skin.

The long-term echo can shape a woman for life. "Her happiness becomes contingent on the next purchase. She may develop body dysmorphia, because she has never known a version of herself that felt 'enough' without intervention."

A 2024 study in the Journal of Pediatric Psychology found a direct correlation between early exposure to beauty content and elevated rates of anxiety and depression in adolescents.

On the front lines

Warda Al-Hashemi, mother of a twelve-year-old, sees the trap clearly.

"The biggest factor is social media," she says. "Especially when they see influencers their own age using these products every day. The girl feels she has to imitate just to be accepted."

Her household whitelist is short: sunscreen, moisturiser, lip balm, a touch of light blush. Nothing more. When her daughter pushes back with the sentence every modern mother knows by heart, "All my friends have it," Warda doesn't flinch. "I refuse calmly but firmly. What matters most is her health and her confidence. Not the trend."

Hanaa Aidaroos, mother of a thirteen-year-old, has chosen a different weapon — repetition.

"I explain to her, her skin is still young," she says. "The goal isn't to forbid. It's to protect." On the question of who is responsible, Hanaa draws her line: "Platforms market to children in ways designed to attract them. But ultimately, the decision is in the hands of parents."

The two mothers have never met. Yet their permitted product lists are nearly identical, and they match, almost exactly, what dermatologists prescribe.

What a mother can do

The experts converge on a small, clear set of actions. Jajonie says these conversations should begin as soon as a child shows interest in "playing" with makeup or skincare, typically around ages five to seven.

Her two-step rule:

Praise function, not form. "What her skin does, protects her, feels the sun, heals cuts, not how it looks."

Deconstruct the glow. "Tell her the glow she sees in ads is filters and digital editing."

Dermatologists prescribe a safe whitelist for children under fifteen: A mineral sunscreen (zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, never chemical), a fragrance-free moisturiser, a minimal lip balm, and chamomile water.