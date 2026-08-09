Khor Fakkan Port to receive giant ship with 6,068 new energy vehicles from China

Khor Fakkan Port is preparing to receive a giant roll-on/roll-off ship carrying 6,068 new energy vehicles produced by the Chinese car manufacturer BYD.

The ship departed from the Xiaomo International Logistics Port in Shenzhen, China on a journey that signals the opening of a direct sea freight line between the two sides.

The shipping route represents a new strategic logistical solution for the flow of Chinese companies’ exports to the UAE and the Middle East region. It reduces the duration of shipping by 3 to 5 days, which greatly reduces any fluctuation problems that may accompany the shipping of large vehicles and equipment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The shipment set a new record at China’s Xiaomo port as the largest vehicle shipment volume in a single operation completed by the port.

Since its opening in late 2021, the Chinese port has operated 12 shipping routes for vehicles, connecting China to a vast network that includes the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, South America, Africa, and Australia.

Khor Fakkan Port's commercial terminal is operated by the Sharjah-based Gulftainer Group and is part of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority. A total of 24,675 vehicles were handled at the Khor Fakkan commercial terminal in the year of 2026, up to August.

The port boasts an average discharge rate of 141 vehicles per hour since the beginning of the year, with the highest recorded rate reaching 197 vehicles per hour. The application of the 'Discharge and Drive' model has facilitated the direct clearance of vehicles, including procedures for removing them from the port yards, within 96 hours.