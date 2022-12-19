Khalid Al Ameri: Consistency and authenticity essential for success as a content creator

At Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, he tells the audience about the challenges he faced, shares tips for success

Khalid Al Ameri speaks at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival.

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 6:00 AM

Consistency builds a mental muscle for creators that helps them understand what works and what doesn’t and also what they like and what they don’t, according to much-loved content creator Khalid Al Ameri.

“It is important to also find one’s passion, but it isn’t something that you just find or stumble upon,” Khalid told audiences at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival on Sunday.

“That’s not how the world works. You need to find your passion which is a process of elimination. It means doing things that you don’t want to do until you find what you want to do,” he said.

During his talk, Khalid spoke about the challenges he faced in his journey but also shared some important tips for aspiring content creators. He started his working life in a 9 to 5 job which was, according to him, also a learning experience. “I learnt what I don’t want to do and that I need to build my savings to do what I’m passionate about,” he said.

Khalid is a big advocate for experimenting and stressed that life should not be looked at as a straight road. “It’s ok to take lefts and rights as long as it comes from your heart. When you reach the end of your life and you look in the mirror for the decisions you make, the only one who will take the responsibility is you,” he said.

Before starting his career as a content creator, Khalid said his wife and himself had to save enough for one year to have the courage to quit. “It’s a responsibility to do that,” he explained.

Khalid encouraged content creators to experiment with different pieces of content until they find what works for them and said that it would help them grow. Great content is found in the intersection between what the audience wants, what the platform wants and what the content creators are interested in. “At the moment, Instagram wants reels so don’t be surprised if you’re posting pictures and you’re not getting the traction you’re looking for,” he said, adding that if content isn’t working, a closer look might explain why. “Don’t just repeat what you’re doing for a long time and wonder why it’s not working,” he said.

His second tip for creators is to be authentic. “Let your spirit shine and your personality shine. Be fun, jovial, and we are all incredible in our own ways,” he said, noting that only through authenticity can content creators make a true impact. “If you’ve made an impact on one person then you’ve made the world better,” he said.

He also encouraged content creators to invest in themselves and in their videos. “Are you investing in your work? And in your future? Are you preparing yourself for that? Ask yourself: Am I in this for the long run?” he told the audience.

Content creators must also be kind to themselves and celebrate their successes, he said. He also said he regrets not taking the time in the beginning of his career to celebrate. “Be kind to yourself because the creator’s world is a tough one,” he said.