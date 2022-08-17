Khaleej Times to celebrate trade, cultural ties between UAE and India​

Event to witness participation from UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, top dignitaries, heads of Indian missions and businessmen

File photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 10:24 PM

In celebration of UAE’s year of the 50th and India’s 75th year of independence, Khaleej Times is all set to host an exclusive ‘Breakfast Connect’ event on Thursday, August 18.

Hosted in cooperation with the Consulate General of India in Dubai, the unique, first-of-its-kind event will celebrate trade deals, investments, culture, and other significant achievements from the countries’ close bilateral ties.

Breakfast Connect will witness participation from Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, dignitaries from the UAE government, heads of Indian missions in the UAE, and leading UAE businesspersons with Indian origins, to name a few.

Following the phenomenally successful UAE- India Investment Forum, which took place in March this year, Breakfast Connect represent a new dawn in the multifaceted economic relationship between the harmonious countries.

Since the establishment of India-UAE diplomatic relations in 1972, the scope of bilateral ties has widened, and the level of engagement has increased significantly over the past several years.

Dr Thani commented on the landmark event, “The UAE places the highest possible value on our relationship with India, which goes back to the very founding of our nation in 1971. When we marked our Golden Jubilee last September with a new economic strategy based on deeper, stronger trade and investment ties with our global partners, India was the first nation we reached out to.”

Dr Thani added, “It culminated in the landmark UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that is already accelerating trade flows between nations. So, while it is always difficult to predict the future, we have established a framework that we are confident will guide it.”

He stated, “This means greater bilateral trade, more cross-border investment, and extensive cooperation in critical sectors such as renewable energy, advanced technology, food security and healthcare. Clearly, our futures are deeply intertwined, which will benefit us both.”

India’s Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said, “The Indian community in the UAE has historically been one of our greatest strengths. Their contribution to the UAE’s economic development is recognised by the rulers and the people of the UAE.” He added. “Their sincerity and hard work have also contributed to India’s prestige in the UAE.”

Meanwhile, Consul-General of India to Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, said, “India and UAE are at a historic inflexion point in their relationship, truly enjoying a ‘golden era.’ Going back to several millennia, this brotherly relationship has been nurtured by the special people to people connect and trade ties.”

He added, “Today, as comprehensive strategic partners, the two countries, guided by the visionary leadership of India and UAE, are moving ahead to the next frontiers. The Indian community of UAE is the ‘living bridge’ and continues to make an extraordinary contribution to deepening and strengthening this relationship.”

Dr Puri said, “India and the UAE are natural partners and are working closely to co-create the innovation needed to meet global challenges in energy, healthcare, education, food security, and our sustainable development goals (SDGs). India and UAE’s partnership are a force for good, a pillar of resilience, a building block of peace and prosperity for the region and globally.”

Poonam Chawla, Head of Content Partnerships, Events and Conferences at Khaleej Times, said, “Breakfast Connect provides its visitors an exciting day of opportunities to capitalise on the booming trade between these two nations and paves the way for a brighter future by bringing together leading names in India-UAE trade, culture, and bilateral relations. Khaleej Times is proud to be a part of and witness the growth of the strategic relationship between India and the UAE, cementing with much larger trade deals and pacts.”