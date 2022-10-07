Khaleej Times subscription drive: Get vouchers worth Dh1,000 when you sign up from today

Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 12:00 AM Last updated: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 12:10 AM

Khaleej Times, the UAE’s largest-selling English daily, announces the launch of its mid-term subscription drive from today to reward its loyal readers. Our surveys show that KT’s readership is expanding rapidly. We are the only English daily to have a big footprint across the country, including the northern emirates.

Content is the king

One of the highlights of our print offerings includes the brand-new design under the able watch of Dr Mario Garcia, a senior adviser on news design and an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University in New York. He is also the chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Garcia Media, a global consulting firm, which has worked as a design and editorial consultant with storied brands such as The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, South China Morning Post, among others.

Dr Garcia’s innovative design coupled with differentiated content from The New York Times; Long Reads on weekends; start-up series Star Tech, an in-depth focus on the Emirati way of life in My Kind of UAE; breaking news-plus-explainers and a diverse Opinions section have struck a big chord with our readers.

“The expanding base emphasises our core belief that strength truly lies with our discerning readers’ appreciation of differentiated content in a cluttered market, where facts are often a casualty in a mad rush to put out ‘breaking news’. We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners who have shown constant support towards making this one-of-a-kind subscription offer, where readers get 3x their value for money,” said Nilesh Devadia, director, distribution & business development, KT.

Vinay Kamat, editor-in-chief, KT, weighed in about the brand’s relationship with its readers. “We value user experience more than anything else. It’s our mojo. In the physical world, it’s all about reader-friendly design and relevant content. It’s about reflecting the expectations and aspirations of the young. It’s about trust and hope. Finally, it’s about delighting a desire.”

A big thumbs up from our readers

George Kunnappally, managing director, Nando’s UAE, who has been living in the country for the past 23 years, switched to KT around a year ago. He is all praise for the daily because “of its superior editorial coverage, hyperlocal news and classy design”.

Kunnappally’s observations are endorsed by his Indian compatriot Naveen Sharma, the first chartered accountant to get the UAE Golden Visa.

British expatriate Angela Kent, who has been a Khaleej Times subscriber for 18 months, said, "I like the Editor’s Choice and The Long Read. Also Top Picks from the New York Times."

For Sharma, reading KT “in the morning has become a habit”. He singled out community news, legal matters and coverage of local businesses as the biggest attraction to keep up to speed with the goings-on in the country.

Similarly, for Pakistani expatriate and engineer-turned-entrepreneur Maqsood Sheikh, “the association with the brand is like a family”. He recounted, “I’ve always been a reader of the UAE’s first English daily and the habit continues to date.”

Colm McLouglin, the CEO of Dubai Duty Free and a proud Irishman, echoed Sheikh. “I’ve enjoyed reading KT for a long time. Whether it concerns business, politics, or sports, it’s important to have a dependable source for the most recent news and updates on events taking place in the nation and around the globe. I’ve seen the newspaper develop along with Dubai, and I’m delighted that the publication is competing well today, whether in print or online, thanks to its wide range of topics, exclusive news, in-depth stories and interviews.”

Hussain Mirza Al Sayegh, a prominent Emirati personality and a former top aide of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, couldn’t agree more with McLouglin. “I’m a loyal reader of KT because of its unbiased and objective reportage. It’s a trusted source of information and represents the morality and ethical values, which are the cornerstones laid by the Founding Fathers of our beloved nation. The daily remains relevant to its dear readers, despite several challenges posed by technological disruptions,” he said.

Boutros Boutros, divisional senior vice-president, corporate communications, marketing & brand, Emirates Group, is another loyal reader of KT. “It’s a daily that tells me everything I want to know, particularly about the country in which we live. The news is informative and accurate and covers a whole gamut of topics such trade, commerce, sports and entertainment,” he said.

Pay Dh349 and receive vouchers worth more than Dh1,000

At just Dh349 for an annual subscription, readers can enjoy a remarkable number of offerings. This offer is valid for both existing and new readers.

So, what’s on offer?

Vouchers worth three times the subscription prize:

Baskin Robbins: Dh100

MyGolf: Dh139 (one hour of indoor golf for six members)

Jollibee: Dh100

Domino’s: Dh75

Barakat: Dh100

Unique World Robotics: Dh450 (STEM accredited startup offers one-hour lessons over three sessions in artificial intelligence, coding and robotics to pupils in the age group of five to 18 years)

Our partners are ecstatic about the partnership