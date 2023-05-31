Khaleej Times & Oddbox co-organise The Fast Food & Cafe Convention 2023

The event brings together over 1,000 key F&B professionals and service providers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 9:41 PM

The third edition of Fast Food & Cafe Convention looks to shine a spotlight on QSRs, Fast Casual and Cloud Kitchens in the GCC.

The Fast Food & Cafe Convention was launched in 2017 with an ambitious vision to create a platform and community for all stakeholders in the QSR, cafe, fast casual, cloud kitchen and casual dining industry, which has gradually become a reality. The event has grown from a small exhibition and conference to one that now brings together over 1,000 key F&B professionals and service providers.

The event has grown over the last seven editions in India and two editions in the UAE, with the first show in Saudi Arabai planned for later this year. The team is overwhelmed by the staggering support from the industry in the Middle East. But luckily, veterans and burgeoning business alike in the industry have lent support, knowledge and industry knowhow to be able to put together an event that promises in-depth discussions, a genuine sense of community and unparalleled networking opportunities.

The show is back for its third edition on November 22, 2023, at the Intercontinental, Dubai. Housing over 20,000 square feet of the show floor, which is allocated to the some of the F&B industry’s most advanced solution providers, equipment suppliers and creators for the sector. This year’s show will gather over 450 brands from the F&B community and over 750 attendees. Based on the gracious feedback of the partners, speakers, and attendees alike – the event is expected to be a triumph.

“The team is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with Khaleej Times, which will elevate the show’s reach tremendously. This partnership will help reach out to more of the F&B community and bring them together for this learning and networking event. We are excited to have the support of the UAE Restaurant Group once again, who have been pivotal in helping the event grow over the years, said Mini Jacob and George Mohan, the founders of the event.

“Khaleej Times is proud to co-organise the highly successful Fast Food Convention 2023. Together with Oddbox we’ll amplify the excitement, reach new horizons, and create a sizzling platform for the QSR, cafe, casual dining and cloud kitchen industry to thrive. We invite the ever-growing F&B industry to get ready for a delectable blend of innovation, flavors, and business opportunities,” said Nilesh Devadia, Director - Business Development, Khaleej Times.

“I have been attending FFCC in Dubai for two years now and I’d say it is a must-visit event for restaurant operators and industry stakeholders along with their teams. FFCC provides a much-needed platform for the various members of our ecosystem to deliberate and share insights on the most important challenges that impact our sector. The agenda of FFCC is very well curated — the panel discussions and keynotes attract the very best from the industry on stage, as well as in the audience. I look forward to the next edition later this year and encourage all restaurateurs, aspirants and service providers to actively contribute and support the event to make it a tremendous success,” said George Kunnappally, MD, Nando’s.

“UAE Restaurants Group is very happy to have supported both the past editions of the Fast Food and Cafe Convention. This event has been a much-needed platform for the community to gather and share thoughts. We look forward to supporting this year too and reaching out to the industry through our growing network,” said Mubarak Bin Fahad, Chairman, UAE Restaurants Group.

All in all, the upcoming third edition of the Fast Food & Café Convention in Dubai will be its biggest, best, and most highly inspired version. The event aims to ensure delivery on the promise of quality, continuity, and progress for one of the most prolific industries in the UAE. Not to mention, hopefully, to put a smile on all our attendee’s faces, and allow for a genuine networking platform and healthy knowledge sharing between colleagues and the community.

Watch this space for news of the third edition.