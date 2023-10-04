Khaleej Times now on WhatsApp Channels: How to subscribe

Never miss another trending story again

by Web Desk Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:06 PM

Keep clicking on the Khaleej Times application for trending stories from the UAE and across the globe?

Now, you can stay updated on the latest news from KT through WhatsApp! Here is a step-by-step guide to show you how to follow the Khaleej Times Channel:

1. First, open WhatsApp and click on the 'Updates' button in the bar at the bottom-left of your screen.

2. Once you land on the 'Updates' page, you will be able to see your contacts' statuses, beneath which is the new 'Channels' section.

Click on the plus ('+') sign that will be on the right - next to the word 'Channels'.

3. When you click on the sign, a pop-up will show up that will say 'Find Channels'.

Click on the same and you will be taken to a search bar.

4. In the search bar, type 'Khaleej Times'. Click on the plus ('+') sign that is next to the Channel name.

5. Now that you have followed the page, you wouldn't miss an update again. Make sure to click the bell icon to be able to receive notifications!

Alternatively, you could just join the Khaleej Times channel by clicking here.

ALSO READ: