Khaleej Times launches redesigned website built around reader habits

You may be wondering why the Khaleej Times website experience feels different today. Welcome to what’s new.

The website has gone live with a redesigned homepage and a restructured editorial layout, built around how readers actually use the site, not how newsrooms traditionally organise content.

The most visible change is a clearer editorial spine. Coverage is now organised around five core sections: UAE, World, Business, Tech and Life. The shift brings focus to the stories that matter most to our readers and viewers.

Reader behaviour has shaped what sits at the very top of the homepage. Prayer Timings, Gold, Forex and Weather icons are featured prominently to serve the many readers who come to Khaleej Times several times a day for this information.

“This is a great day for Khaleej Times,” said Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer. “Today we share our new look with the world. The improved Khaleej Times website is streamlined, simplified and crisp. It clearly points our devoted UAE audience to topic areas that mean the most to them — from business to tech and life, and from the UAE to the world at large.”

This is not just a visual refresh. Behind the scenes, dozens of overlapping sections and subsections have been consolidated into a tighter structure, making it easier for readers to find stories.

Multimedia now plays a far more central role in the experience. The first slot on the homepage is dedicated to video and is set to autoplay. Video and social-first formats are no longer treated as side content but are integrated across sections.

“Khaleejtimes.com's debut marks the first of many ways we’ll be serving our readership and viewership better than ever before in the weeks and months to come,” Kemp said.

The redesign reflects a newsroom-wide move towards audience-first thinking, simplifying choices and presenting stories in a way that is clearer and easily accessible.

This new structure forms the foundation of the Khaleej Times experience, which will be enhanced with new franchises and new story formats as reader habits evolve.