Khaleej Times honoured for journalistic excellence during regional crisis at UAE forum

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, honoured Khaleej Times among more than 100 national media organisations, leaders, and content creators at the 11th Emirati Media Forum.

The prestigious recognition highlights the publication’s unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence, national unity, and its pivotal role in strengthening public awareness during recent regional developments.

Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer at Khaleej Times, received the honour on behalf during the forum, which was organised by the Dubai Press Club under the theme 'The UAE is a Red Line'.

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Held on June 22, the forum brought together senior media executives, editors-in-chief, prominent writers, and influencers to discuss the future of national media and its responsibilities in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Sheikh Ahmed praised the professionalism demonstrated by the UAE media during exceptional circumstances.

“We thank the UAE media for demonstrating the highest standards of professionalism in exceptional circumstances,” Sheikh Ahmed said. “UAE media played a clear role in strengthening national unity and reinforcing the values of commitment and responsibility”.

A trusted voice

Khaleej Times, the UAE’s first English-language daily established in 1978, has continuously evolved to meet the demands of a dynamic readership. The publication has accelerated its digital transformation and expanded its reach across the GCC and MENA regions.

The award serves as a testament to the Khaleej Times dedication of delivering accurate, timely, and objective news.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, emphasised the media’s role as a key partner in the UAE’s development journey.

“This recognition carries an important message that the media will continue to play an important part in reinforcing the values and principles upon which the Union was built, and which have formed the foundation of the UAE’s success story and constructive engagement with the world,” Al Marri stated.

Countering misinformation

The 11th Emirati Media Forum heavily focused on the media’s responsibility in countering misinformation and misleading narratives. Discussions explored how media institutions can leverage artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies to enhance their readiness for rapid industry transformations.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, noted that the success of modern media is measured by its ability to build trust and shape positive impact during times of change.

“The UAE media plays an essential role in preserving national achievements and strengthening public confidence. It also carries the responsibility of ensuring the accurate and professional communication of facts,” she said.

For Khaleej Times, the recognition at the forum reinforces its mission to remain a trusted source of information, continuing its legacy of reflecting the resilience, progress, and unity of the UAE.