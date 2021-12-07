Khaleej Times concludes successful AI roundtable discussion in association with Hewlett Packard and MDS Computers

The event saw the participation of top government entities from UAE

A series of closed door discussions on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a powerful tool for businesses, that saw the participation of top government entities from UAE, concluded on a successful note on November 16, at HPE’s Digital Life Garage.

This edition of Ai Transformed Roundtable was organised by Khaleej Times, in association with the global, edge-to-cloud Platform-as-a-Service company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Technology has rapidly shifted from being a legacy enabler to a game-changer, a trend that was noticed throughout Khaleej Times’ previous boardrooms. Technology and Enterprise have finally taken a driving seat in all sectors.

In the recent past, the UAE has broadened its technological appeal by investing in AI as part of a very important goal.The intention is to adopt long-term and bold strategies and share the benefits of innovation and technological advancement.

Some of the government entities who participated in the roundtable session, included Dubai Customs, Dubai Judicial Institute, Dubai Statistics Center, Dubai Women Establishment, Federal Competitiveness & Statistics Center, American University of Sharjah, and more.

Topics of discussion included the exposure and understanding of AI as a powerful tool for businesses, barriers to its adoption such as data harnessing, best practices on aligning stakeholders with investments in AI as well as effective utilisation of allocated budgets and the right skill sets.

Speaking about the successful roundtable edition, Sid Gupta, UAE Country Manager of Technology and Business Development at Hewlett Packard Middle East, said, "Data is a life force which is essential for activating next-gen operating and business models by accelerating decision velocity and driving continuous innovation. Digital transformation is incomplete without Data First Modernisation. At HPE, we are advancing our continued partnership across industry verticals in UAE, working closely with business, and IT teams to provide Data and AI-driven automated business outcomes. HPE remains committed to transforming how people and machines work together from Edge to Cloud with the latest innovation and technological solutions."

Hewlett Packard Middle East provided a thoughtful session that gave an overview about marketing directions and trends for AL/ML with common challenges that enterprises face across different sectors, and how HPE solutions can support to overcome these challenges.

