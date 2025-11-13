Khaleej Times back with 4th edition of Banking Innovation & Technology Summit

Khaleej Times Events proudly announces the return of the 4th edition of the Banking Innovation & Technology Summit (BIT’25), to be held on 18 November 2025 in Dubai, UAE. This flagship event continues to bridge innovation between the fintech and banking sectors, spotlighting the transformative role of technology in shaping the region’s financial future.

Two days later, on 20 November 2025, attention will turn to the critical domain of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with the introduction of the GCC GRC Day, powered by Swiss GRC as Presenting Sponsor.

The GCC GRC Day 2025 will bring together board members, C-suite executives, compliance and audit leaders, data privacy officers, and regulators from across the Gulf to advance GRC strategies and frameworks in an AI-enabled economy.

This one-day forum will explore the evolution of GRC from traditional compliance checklists to performance-driven governance. Discussions will focus on operational resilience, third-party risk management, AI governance, cybersecurity, and regulatory transformation.

Participants can expect actionable frameworks, technology-driven insights, and strategic collaboration opportunities designed to help organizations strengthen resilience, transparency, and accountability.

Key focus areas include:

Enterprise and operational resilience

Third-party and supply chain risk

Cybersecurity, data privacy, and digital trust

AI governance and regulatory change management

"The GCC GRC Day reflects our commitment to advancing the regional GRC agenda through meaningful dialogue and shared expertise,” said Yahya Mao, Chief Marketing Officer at Swiss GRC. “Our collaboration with Khaleej Times helps bring these discussions to a broader professional audience across the GCC.”

Join the region’s leading GRC forum

Mark your calendar for 20 November 2025 and be part of a community shaping the future of governance and risk in the Gulf.

For registration, partnership, and speaking opportunities, contact: Events@KhaleejTimes.com; www.khaleejtimes.com/events