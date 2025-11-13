  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 13, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 22, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

Khaleej Times back with 4th edition of Banking Innovation & Technology Summit

This flagship event continues to bridge innovation between the fintech and banking sectors

Published: Thu 13 Nov 2025, 4:43 PM

Top Stories

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

Watch: UAE conducts first test flight of cargo drone ensuring same day delivery

Watch: UAE conducts first test flight of cargo drone ensuring same day delivery

Dh50 million awarded to 100 UAE workers, companies at Emirates Labour Market Awards

Dh50 million awarded to 100 UAE workers, companies at Emirates Labour Market Awards

Khaleej Times Events proudly announces the return of the 4th edition of the Banking Innovation & Technology Summit (BIT’25), to be held on 18 November 2025 in Dubai, UAE. This flagship event continues to bridge innovation between the fintech and banking sectors, spotlighting the transformative role of technology in shaping the region’s financial future.

Two days later, on 20 November 2025, attention will turn to the critical domain of Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with the introduction of the GCC GRC Day, powered by Swiss GRC as Presenting Sponsor.

Recommended For You

Look: Rare photos and artefacts trace the 70-year journey of Dubai Police

Look: Rare photos and artefacts trace the 70-year journey of Dubai Police

Oman extends residency card validity to 10 years under new decision

Oman extends residency card validity to 10 years under new decision

India asks UN wildlife body to not curb animal imports amid Ambani zoo uproar

India asks UN wildlife body to not curb animal imports amid Ambani zoo uproar

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway are back together

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway are back together

FTSE 100 closes at record high on rate cut bets; AstraZeneca shines

FTSE 100 closes at record high on rate cut bets; AstraZeneca shines

 

The GCC GRC Day 2025 will bring together board members, C-suite executives, compliance and audit leaders, data privacy officers, and regulators from across the Gulf to advance GRC strategies and frameworks in an AI-enabled economy.

This one-day forum will explore the evolution of GRC from traditional compliance checklists to performance-driven governance. Discussions will focus on operational resilience, third-party risk management, AI governance, cybersecurity, and regulatory transformation.

Participants can expect actionable frameworks, technology-driven insights, and strategic collaboration opportunities designed to help organizations strengthen resilience, transparency, and accountability.

Key focus areas include:

  • Enterprise and operational resilience

  • Third-party and supply chain risk

  • Cybersecurity, data privacy, and digital trust

  • AI governance and regulatory change management

"The GCC GRC Day reflects our commitment to advancing the regional GRC agenda through meaningful dialogue and shared expertise,” said Yahya Mao, Chief Marketing Officer at Swiss GRC. “Our collaboration with Khaleej Times helps bring these discussions to a broader professional audience across the GCC.”

Join the region’s leading GRC forum

Mark your calendar for 20 November 2025 and be part of a community shaping the future of governance and risk in the Gulf.

For registration, partnership, and speaking opportunities, contact: Events@KhaleejTimes.com; www.khaleejtimes.com/events