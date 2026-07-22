Abu Dhabi unveils Dh100 billion Marsa Al Saadiyat waterfront development

Abu Dhabi has unveiled Marsa Al Saadiyat, a landmark Dh100 billion mixed-use development spanning 6.4 million square metres, marking the final phase of the Saadiyat Island masterplan and one of the emirate's largest waterfront projects.

Developed by Aldar, the project will stretch across an 8-kilometre waterfront and include Abu Dhabi's largest marina with capacity for 350 yachts and sailing boats, 5.6 kilometres of beaches, 140 kilometres of walking trails, a 46-kilometre cycling network, and an underground Etihad Rail high-speed station.

The project was launched in the presence of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, who also directed the renaming of the development from Saadiyat Marina District to Marsa Al Saadiyat.

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Sheikh Khaled said the project reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to investing in integrated infrastructure that supports future growth, enhances quality of life and strengthens the country's global competitiveness.

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He added that the development embodies the UAE's approach of combining economic competitiveness, sustainability and quality of life to serve both current and future generations.

Marsa Al Saadiyat to 58,000 residents

Marsa Al Saadiyat is designed to accommodate more than 58,000 residents across a mix of private mansions, luxury villas, waterfront apartments and branded residences.

The masterplan also includes a landscaped central park, community clubhouses, outdoor swimming pools, sports facilities, premium healthcare services and three schools, with amenities designed to be within walking or cycling distance of homes.

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A one-kilometre waterfront promenade featuring retail and dining outlets, a yacht club and two luxury hotels will form the commercial heart of the destination.

The project will also include a theatre district anchored by Dar Al Funoon, a performing arts venue with a capacity of more than 6,000 guests, hosting musicals, live productions, and international performances throughout the year.

Connectivity and investment

Marsa Al Saadiyat will be linked to Reem Island and Umm Yifeenah Island via a new network of roads and tunnels to reduce travel times across Abu Dhabi.

The development will also connect to a new Aldar island off the coast of Saadiyat via a dedicated bridge, while the planned Etihad Rail underground station will strengthen transport links between Abu Dhabi and the rest of the UAE.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Aldar, described the project as the beginning of the most ambitious phase in Saadiyat Island's evolution.

He said Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global destination for investment, supported by long-term planning, economic growth and high quality of life.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar, said the development reinforces Abu Dhabi's emergence as a global luxury destination.

"Marsa Al Saadiyat is a landmark development for Abu Dhabi. With a development value of Dh100 billion, the masterplan will add significant scale and character to Saadiyat Island, which is already recognised as one of the world's leading cultural and lifestyle destinations," he said.

Sales of the first residential units are scheduled to begin during the second half of 2026, while enabling works and infrastructure construction will commence in the third quarter of the year.