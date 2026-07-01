Newlywed and father of 5: Two Kerala expats in Dubai win $1 million each

Not one, but two UAE expats from Kerala hit the jackpot at this month’s Dubai Duty Free draw.

Kabir Poovathingal and Mohammed Shibil Thayyil’s names have been added to the growing list of Indian winners after they were announced as the latest $1 million winners in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday.

Kabir, 48, bought the ticket online on June 13. Having lived in Dubai for 22 years, he has regularly participated in Duty Free's promotions for over 12 years. A father of five, he works as an aviation operator in Abu Dhabi. “It’s a wonderful and life-changing experience. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity and try their luck.”

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Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, 30, also purchased his ticket online on June 18. The newly married expat has been living in Dubai since October 2023 and works in sales at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.

He tied the knot last month and could hardly believe his luck after hitting the jackpot with his second ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. Overjoyed, he said, “You have changed my life! This is the greatest news ever! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

Both winners are the 278th and 279th Indian nationals to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it began in 1999. Indian nationals remain the biggest purchasers of tickets in the promotion.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Kaushal Ved, 39, an Indian national based in Muscat, Oman, won a Mercedes-Benz S500 (Metallic Paint Obsidian) with ticket number 1513 in the Finest Surprise Series 1956, purchased online on June 25.

Ved, who purchased two tickets for Series 1956, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for five years. He works as an insurance sales agent in Oman.

“Amazing! I have been buying tickets every month, usually a combination of Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets. I never expected to win but now it has happened. I will continue buying tickets and hope to win the $1 million next time,” he said.

Mahmoud Harissi, a 45-year-old Canadian national based in Kuwait, won an Aprilia RSV4 1100 (Poison Yellow) motorbike with ticket number 0391 in the Finest Surprise Series 670, purchased at the airport on 12th June.

Harissi won on his third ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. A father of four, he works as a regional director for a tech company.