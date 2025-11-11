UAE: 91-year-old Kerala expat becomes oldest author at Sharjah book fair

At an age when most would be content to rest on their laurels, Al Haj N. Jamaluddin is preparing to sign books and shake hands. At 91, the UAE-based Indian educationist and poet will be the oldest author ever to host a signing session at the Sharjah International Book Fair.

On November 15, Jamaluddin will meet readers at the Sharjah Expo Centre, signing copies of Zamzam — the Arabic translation of his Malayalam poetry collection first launched at the fair in 2023. Joining him will be Karima El Azizi, Secretary to the CEO’s Office at the Sharjah Book Authority, who will also be signing her latest book.

“I’m deeply grateful to the Almighty that Zamzam has reached Arabic readers,” Jamaluddin said. “It has always been my wish that our thoughts shouldn’t remain confined to one language. This translation makes that dream come true.”

Jamaluddin describes Zamzam as a cultural bridge connecting his two homes: Kerala, where he was born, and the UAE, where he has lived since 1965. The verses explore his life experiences, Kerala’s cultural heritage, and Islamic history, including stories of the early arrival of Islam in southern India.

“The UAE and my homeland, Kerala, share a bond that goes back centuries,” he said. “Being able to share our stories in Arabic means a lot to me.”

He credited the translation to “the constant encouragement” from his friends and colleagues and expressed special gratitude to Salam Perod, who translated the book.

Before becoming an author, Jamaluddin spent decades shaping young minds. He is best known as the founder and chairman of Crescent English High School in Dubai, which he established in 1984 to make quality education affordable for low- and middle-income families.

Every morning, he still visits the school, located in Al Qusais. "When I’m with the children, I forget everything,” he once told Khaleej Times. “They make me feel alive. As long as I can, I’ll keep going.”

Born in Kollakadavu, Kerala, Jamaluddin’s life mirrors the UAE’s own transformation. He arrived in Dubai in the mid-1960s, when it was still a sleepy port town, and worked with the Bank of Oman (now Mashreq Bank) until 1983. He helped establish the Indian Relief Committee, which later paved the way for consular services for Indian expats and direct flights between Kerala and Dubai.

He turned down lucrative job offers to start a school instead. “I wanted to build something that would outlive me,” he said. “Books and schools, that’s what endures.”

Even at 91, Jamaluddin’s curiosity hasn’t dimmed. He writes regularly, reads daily, and keeps in touch with former students now scattered across the world.

Asked what keeps him motivated, he said simply: “As long as I can learn, I’ll keep writing. Age is not an obstacle, but a reminder that time is precious."