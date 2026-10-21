Kerala crash: Dubai boutique owner requests privacy amid online scrutiny

An Indian designer who owns a boutique in Dubai has requested for privacy after her son was involved in an accident that killed three youngsters. Nooha Sajeev, whose boutique is located in Karama, posted a video on her boutique's social media accounts requesting privacy.

“I know how parents raise their children with love and a lot of dreams. Losing them is unimaginable,” she acknowledged in her video. “No matter what I say, it will not lessen the pain of the families. I hope that the investigation continues honestly. At such a trying time, I request privacy for our family. I am a normal mother, and I request that you avoid spreading rumours about me and my family.”

The video has racked up millions of views on Instagram and has over 2000 comments. Right now, the comments on the post have been limited. This came as AI-generated videos and images purporting to recreate the accident flooded social media.

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The accident

It was on October 11 that the Mini Cooper allegedly driven by 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev crashed into a scooter carrying three youngsters in the southern Indian state of Kerala. According to Indian media reports, his blood alcohol concentration was found to be far above the legal limits.

The victims, identified as Devika, Gopika and Ijaz, were between the ages of 21 and 22 and were students as well as coworkers. They were returning after having tea when the accident occurred. According to the FIR shared by the Kerala Police, the three of them were thrown off the scooter due to the impact of the accident. Two of them died on the spot while the third succumbed to injuries at the hospital later.

Suhail and three friends who were in the car with him have been arrested. He has been charged with "culpable homicide not amounting to murder" and other offences. The young men were denied bail on October 17.

Some witnesses reported that soon after the accident Suhail boasted that his father would take care of everything. The Indian court that heard his bail plea recorded the remark in its judgement while denying him and his co-accused bail.

Strong online response

Since the incident, there has been intense scrutiny of Nooha Sajeev, her boutiques and her family on social media. An earlier video of Nooha gifting the green-coloured Mini Cooper to her son for his 19th birthday has resurfaced.

The social media accounts of the designer's boutique have lost thousands of followers. Several Indian celebrities and politicians have publicly criticised the family. On Monday, the Dubai branch of Nooha’s boutique resumed posting social media videos promoting their collections.

An employee acknowledged the accident and said that they had paused their content for over a week. “We were not in the mental state to post videos,” she said. “The families of the three children have suffered an irreplaceable loss. As long as we live, we will continue to hold those families close to us.”

Comments on all the videos of the boutique’s Dubai branch have been limited.