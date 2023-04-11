Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to visit UAE in May, to hold public meeting in Abu Dhabi

The minister will take part in an investment meeting and also interact with the general public

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 5:06 PM

Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Indian state of Kerala, is set to visit the UAE next month.

On a four-day trip, the chief minister is expected to take part in an investment meeting in Abu Dhabi, interact with the general public and attend other programmes.

An organisational committee with representatives from dozens of associations, organisations, business groups and entities has been formed to coordinate the different programmes and make this visit a success.

The committee with more than 150 members is led by LuLu Group managing director and chairman Yusuffali M.A.

The highlight of the programmes during this visit will be the second anniversary celebrations of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Government is in its historic second consecutive term in Kerala. It has been a major achievement for Vijayan to guide the LDF to a successive term, which has included several challenges including the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the committee members, Vijayan will be taking part in a reception hosted by the Kerala Social Centre at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi on May 7. In a first instance in the Capital, he will be interacting with the general public too.

The UAE continues to be the most popular destination for Keralites to work abroad. During the public interaction, the chief minister will highlight the several achievements of his government and also elaborate on future plans and development projects.

The minister will be visiting with a high-level delegation, including ministers and senior officials. There is another reception arranged in Dubai, and other meetings and programmes are planned over the course of the visit.

