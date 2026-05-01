'See you in Dubai soon': Toddler goes viral after Sheikh Hamdan reposts emotional video

A toddlers' emotional meltdown over wanting to visit Dubai has captured hearts online, and even caught the attention of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In an Instagram story repost, the Crown Prince shared the now-viral video and wrote: "Will make me very happy to see you in Dubai very soon".

The clip shows a visibly upset toddler, identified by Maria Nyambane, as Milan, crying as he insists he wants to travel to Dubai immediately. "I need to go to Dubai right now," the child said through tears, while his mother calmly tried to comfort him.

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Attempting to regulate his emotions, the Kenya-based content creator reminded him to breathe and acknowledge his feelings. "First, breathe. I know, you have big, big feelings," she told him.

Still emotional, the toddler replied: "I need you to get many money... so we can go to Dubai."

The mother then reassured her son that they will visit Dubai one day, trying to explain it in a playful way he can understand.

"I will work so, so, so hard to get money and take you to Dubai. Is that okay?" she asked.

At one point, Milan appears to think Dubai is a planet, prompting his mother to jokingly play along. "Yes, we'll go to Dubai which is a planet," prompting even more amusement from viewers online.

She later explained that Milan was likely overwhelmed because he was hungry, referring to him in third person to help lighten the moment.

"I know Milan has big feelins because he's hungry. Can we put something in Milan's tummy? If we put something in Milan;s tummy, he will stop being so so sad," she said.

She then asked him what snack he would like and how he wanted it served. Towards the end of the video, Milan is seen slowly calming down.

"Can mummy get a smile?" the mum asked, before the toddler finally gave her a smile.

The mother later shared another clip of Milan peacefully napping after his snack.

Check out the video below:

The wholesome exchange went viral across social media, with many users amused by the child's urgent determination to get to Duabi.

Emirati actor Saoud Alkaabi commented: "We are all here in Dubai waiting for you."

Another user by the name of aminalawadhi said: "Your hotel and ticket is ready any time you want to come to Dubai. It's our pleasure to see you in our country."

User bader_binmubarak said: "Congratulation on the invitation from the Crown Prince of Dubai."