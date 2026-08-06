Keep fire extinguisher ready; Sharjah authority shares 6 caravan safety tips

Caravans have become an increasingly popular way to explore the UAE, offering residents and tourists the freedom to travel nationwide

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 7:09 PM UPDATED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 7:10 PM
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In UAE's summer, soaring temperatures can add to risks surrounding using cooking appliances in caravans, which have become an increasingly popular way to explore the UAE, offering residents and tourists the freedom to travel between the country's deserts, mountains and coastlines while enjoying the comforts of home.

While some might opt to live in one of these mobile housing units, others use caravans to open a small F&B business. Regardless of the purpose behind maintaing a caravan, UAE's extreme summer temperatures, dusty conditions and long road journeys mean owners should take extra care to ensure their vehicles remain safe and roadworthy.

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Sharjah's Civil Defence Authority took to social media recently to advise residents who use caravans on guidelines to keep them safe and minimise the risk of fires during summer months.

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Including inspecting electrical wiring and connections regularly and keeping a suitable fire extinguisher readily available, here are all the caravan safety guidelines shared by the authority:

  1. Inspect electrical wiring and connections regularly

  2. Keep a suitable fire extinguisher readily available and ensure it is in a good working condition

  3. Use gas cylinders safely and secure them in a designated, well-ventilated place away from the caravan and heat sources

  4. Never keep cooking or heating appliances unattended while in use

  5. Keep flammable materials away from heat sources

  6. Maintain a miniumm clearance distance of 1 metre between the caravan and the surrounding walls on all sides

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