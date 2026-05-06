'Kalba is beautiful': Sharjah Ruler to inaugurate several projects in December

Several projects will be inaugurated in the city of Kalba during December 2026, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has announced.

Located 120km east of Sharjah city and around 12km south of Fujairah city, Kalba is part of the emirate of Sharjah. Speaking to Sharjah television, Sheikh Dr Sultan said he will open Al Hiyar project, which includes a rest area and a lake, the roads of Wadi Al Helo, Taweed buildings, and the corniche. "We are now in a continuous state of work, as only seven months remain until the inauguration," he added.

Development works are currently underway in the area behind Kalba University extending to the sea, where "Khor Kalba City," will emerge, the UAE royal stated. "All the houses there have been converted into rental lodges like hotels. The city also includes forts and beautiful mosques, and everything in it has been studied from archaeological and historical perspectives. This area will flourish, God willing," he said.

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For seven years, we have been working non-stop to develop Kalba city, and, thanks to God, we have completed beautiful projects. God willing, we will inaugurate Jebel Deem, including its roads, landscaping, and rest areas. December will witness many openings Sharjah Ruler

Keeping a promise

In reference to a promise he made more than seven years ago, on April 14, 2019, to Kalba residents to begin development works in the city at dawn the following day, Sheikh Dr Sultan said that work has continued since that very morning.

In a phone interview on the programme “Direct Line,” the Ruler of Sharjah said: “We are racing against time to complete all these projects."

Kalba will also see new major roads, including one parallel to Al Wahda Street, extending from behind the university the city's wall, and another from the corniche to the ring road, as well as an intersection around an old fort.

"We are also working on completing the Al Fareesh Lake project behind Al Marash Roundabout, which is approximately 750 metres long.

"The project will be an enjoyable park for children, similar to Al Rafisah Dam project. Trees are currently being planted on the mountain in this area, and there will be waterfalls among the trees flowing into the sea. People will be able to park their cars, walk, stroll, and enjoy the place,” the Ruler said.

'Kalba is beautiful'

Sheikh Dr Sultan also broke good news for the people of Kalba, saying these projects will not be the end of developments in their city. "We promise them stability, comfort, and services of all kinds, including sewage and rainwater drainage. God willing, these projects will represent "lasting joy" for the people of Kalba.

"The city is beautiful and enables us to deliver these development and recreational projects. Thanks to God, we have achieved much in Kalba, and government buildings have become architectural landmarks."