UAE-made rugged lifestyle SUV ‘THEEB’ unveiled for Gulf terrain, long-distance travel

The Gulf has long been one of the world's largest markets for off-road SUVs. This week, Abu Dhabi moved to build one.

K2, a UAE-based tech and mobility company, unveiled THEEB and its first vehicle — the X01 — at Make it in the Emirates 2026 in Abu Dhabi. The X01 is a mid-size off-road SUV available in three configurations, designed in the UAE and intended for assembly at a semi-knocked-down facility in Abu Dhabi, where components manufactured externally will be assembled locally.

The name is where all the weight is. THEEB, Arabic word for “wolf,” is a common symbol associated with endurance, strength, and resilience. The brand's logo is a geometric rendering of the Arabic word without diacritical marks, a reference to rasm, the earliest undotted form of the Arabic script.

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The engineering case behind the vehicle is straightforward and of answer to demand. Most SUVs sold across the GCC were designed for other markets and adapted for regional conditions. The X01 is the invert answer of that sequence.

"In this region, vehicles become part of everyday life," Sean Teo, managing director of K2, said. "They carry families across long distances, support gatherings in the desert, and accompany people through important moments and memories. Yet many vehicles on our roads today were originally designed for entirely different climates, terrains, and lifestyles before being adapted for this market. With THEEB, we wanted to begin from a different perspective, one shaped around the realities of the Gulf and the people who call it home."

X01's pre-production specifications

The X01's pre-production specifications, pending certification, are set to compete directly with the segment's established names. The vehicle targets 550 HP and 760 Nm of torque from a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine paired with a 19.45 kWh plug-in hybrid electric system. Ground clearance is set at 235 mm. Thirteen drive modes include Sand, Rock, Wade, Crawl, and Tank Turn. On par, the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 produces 409 HP and sits on 225 mm of clearance, and the Land Rover Defender V8 reaches 518 HP with 291mm of maximumm clearance.

The decision to use a plug-in hybrid powertrain in a serious off-road platform is specific. The engineering rationale is that electric torque at low speed adds capability on sand and rock, while the hybrid system reduces consumption on the long-distance crossings, which is essentially the essence of Gulf conditions. The body-on-frame architecture with solid axles front and rear is a configuration most modern luxury SUVs have moved away from. For desert and gravel use, it is an intentional choice.

Three variants were shown at the exhibition. The Base establishes the design. The Lux refines it with body-coloured cladding and illuminated door-line strips. The Sport equips it with a roof rack, LED light bar, snorkel, reinforced bull bar, and all-terrain tyres. Each carries a colour drawn from a Gulf reference: Shamsa (sun) Yellow, Rimal (sand) Pearl, and Hajar (rock) Grey.

Pricing, confirmed manufacturing partners, and a production timeline have not yet been disclosed.