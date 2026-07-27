1 in 4 junior employees consider quitting over poor onboarding, report finds

Nearly one in four (24 per cent) junior employees say their onboarding experience made them more likely to leave their role, according to new research by global talent solutions firm Robert Walters in UAE, highlighting the growing importance of structured support for new hires.

The study found that only 31 percent of junior employees felt “very supported” by their manager during onboarding, while 21 percent said it took them more than six months to feel fully effective in their role.

competition for entry-level jobs intensifies, and employers increasingly expect younger professionals to contribute quickly while adapting to new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

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“A lot of attention is rightly being paid to the challenges early-career talent is facing in securing a role,” said Andrew Powell, Chief Commercial Officer at Robert Walters.

“In addition to a highly competitive jobs market, the expectations placed on junior employees once they start a job are changing rapidly. They are often being asked to contribute sooner, navigate AI advancements and develop skills that have traditionally been associated with more experienced professionals.”

He said effective onboarding helps young employees build confidence, understand expectations and become productive more quickly.

UAE’s unique workforce

Jason Grundy, Managing Director of Robert Walters Middle East, said onboarding is particularly important in the UAE because of the country’s internationally diverse workforce.

“The UAE’s workforce is unusually diverse, with talent relocating from across the region and beyond. That makes onboarding even more important locally. New hires aren’t just learning a role; they’re often learning a new market and culture at the same time. Getting that right early has a direct impact on retention.”

The research also found that 28 per cent of junior employees felt training and role clarity were lacking during onboarding, making it harder for them to settle into their new positions.

The findings align with broader workplace trends identified in PwC’s 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer, which found that many entry-level roles are becoming increasingly “seniorised”, with employers expecting stronger judgement, communication and leadership skills earlier in employees’ careers.

More than paperwork

Across all professionals surveyed, just over half (51 per cent) rated their onboarding experience as good or excellent. However, 22 percent described it as poor or very poor.

While 32 percent said a positive onboarding experience made them more likely to stay with their employer, 22 percent said it increased their likelihood of leaving.

Powell said many companies still treat onboarding as an administrative exercise rather than a strategic investment.

“Onboarding is often seen as an administrative process focused on policies, systems and compliance. In reality, it is one of the most important stages of the employee experience.”

“The first few months in a role shape how employees feel about their manager, their team, future career opportunities and the organisation as a whole.”

Biggest gaps

Training and role clarity emerged as the biggest weaknesses in onboarding programmes, with 44 per cent of professionals identifying them as the main gaps.

Manager support followed closely at 37 per cent, while 19 per cent said better team integration was needed.

Among middle managers, 52 per cent said training and role clarity were lacking, 42 per cent wanted better communication before their first day, and one-third struggled to access the systems and tools they needed to do their jobs effectively.

To address these challenges, Robert Walters has published a new onboarding guide encouraging employers to make onboarding more people-focused, equip managers with better support tools, create structured onboarding milestones, immerse employees in company culture and extend onboarding beyond the first week.

“The organisations seeing the strongest onboarding outcomes recognise that onboarding is not a one-day induction or a first-week checklist,” Powell said.

“It is a structured process that helps employees build relationships, understand expectations and develop confidence over time. At a time when many organisations are focused on building future talent pipelines and developing critical skills, onboarding has become a far more strategic business priority than many may realise.”