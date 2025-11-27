Former senior Khaleej Times staffer Joseph Lonth passes away

Former senior Khaleej Times staffer Joseph Lonth passed away on Wednesday. He was 78.

Lonth started off as a business journalist, migrating to the general desk of the paper for a few years before he left in June 2006. A quiet and humble person, he maintained a low profile throughout his career. Joseph joined Khaleej Times in 1992 and retired in 2006 as chief sub-editor.

His son Dr Aubry told Khaleej Times that Joseph passed away at 7am on Wednesday. The funeral was on Thursday at St. Maxmillian Kolbe Church, Vazhappilly. Lonth, who was not well for the past four years, lived in Muvattupuzha in Kerala. His wife Lilly had passed away a few years ago, said Dr Aubry.

Former colleagues of Lonth extended their condolences and spoke highly about him. “I don't remember when Joseph Lonth joined the KT Editorial team. But I do remember him as an unassuming diligent teammate. Ever smiling, he punctuated his conversation with subtle jokes,” said Madhusudhan Rao, former editor-in-charge.

“Lonth was a good fellow in every sense of that American expression. He belonged to the old school of journalism, and his former colleagues in KT would miss him. Let his soul rest in peace," Rao said.

Neville Parker, former deputy editor of Khaleej Times, recalled how Lonth always remained unfazed by the ‘hullabaloo’ that frequently originated from the Sports Desk. “He was a 'gentleman sub' — a product of the hardcore editorial desks of the old days of print. He was always calm and composed at his task and even during the newspaper's transition to DTP his quiet efficiency shone through.

“His focus was always on deadlines. Rest in peace, dear friend,” added Neville.

Achuthan TK, another former KT staffer, remembered him as a friendly, jovial colleague. “He always had a smile, even on tense busy nights on the desk,” he added.

Suresh Pattali, executive editor of Khaleej Times, said he was a pious, jolly good fellow who often invited colleagues to family parties. "My association with Lonth dated back to the early 80s when we both worked with The Free Press Journal in Mumbai. It was a surprise reunion in KT in 1992."

Syed Mubeen Ahmed, former system support engineer at KT, said Lonth was “a great team leader and a God-fearing person who was readily available to anyone seeking professional as well as personal advice.

P.T. Thomas, a former KT online editorial staffer, said Lonth gave generously, smiled warmly and worked with integrity and dedication. “He will never be forgotten."