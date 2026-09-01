Jordanian toddler starts treatment for rare, genetic disease after Dubai Ruler sponsors care

The mother of 16-month-old Jordanian child Katia Abu Al Saud has thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum after her daughter arrived in Dubai to begin treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare condition that affects muscle movement.

Speaking in a video published by the Dubai Media Office, Noor said Katia was now at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, where doctors had carried out the child’s initial examinations and were preparing the next steps in her care.

“By the grace of God and Sheikh Mohammed, we are here today at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital,” Noor said. “The entire medical team deserves our thanks. They have not fallen short with us. We carried out Katia’s initial examinations and, based on them, God willing, we will take the next steps.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The mother said the family had been in a race against time to secure treatment for Katia.“We were in a race and a struggle with time to save Katia before it was too late,” she said. “Her illness is more difficult than anyone could imagine because every second makes a difference.”

Noor said the family had appealed to Sheikh Mohammed and was deeply relieved when he responded. “We appealed to Sheikh Mohammed, and praise be to God, he answered the call. It was a very happy surprise as if a burden had been lifted from our chests. We were able to rest and breathe,” she said.

She added: “We place our trust in God and, God willing, everything will become easier. We will all celebrate her complete recovery together.”

How Katia’s story began

Katia’s case first came to wider attention after her family’s appeal spread online, she began showing signs of delayed development at six months old, when her parents noticed that her movement was not progressing like that of other children her age. She was later diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

Her family said the treatment she needed was not available in Jordan and that the cost could reach $2.4 million. The treatment involved a gene-therapy injection that doctors said needed to be administered before Katia turned two.

With the treatment window narrowing, the family launched an online fundraising campaign. Donations were collected and transferred to an account in the United States, but the amount required remained beyond the family’s financial means.

The family’s appeal ultimately reached Sheikh Mohammed. On August 20, the Dubai Media Office announced that he would fully cover Katia’s treatment and that it would be provided at Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai.