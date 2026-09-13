UAE President welcomes King of Jordan upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi

Accompanying King Abdullah during the visit is a delegation that includes Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 13 Sept 2026, 6:36 PM
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King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Kingdom of Jordan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 13, on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the moarch upon his arrival in the country.

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The king was also received by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several senior officials.

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Accompanying King Abdullah during the visit is a delegation that includes Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II; Prime Minister Jafar Hassan; and a number of senior officials.

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