UAE President welcomes King of Jordan upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi

King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Kingdom of Jordan arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 13, on a fraternal visit to the UAE.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the moarch upon his arrival in the country.

The king was also received by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and several senior officials.

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Accompanying King Abdullah during the visit is a delegation that includes Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II; Prime Minister Jafar Hassan; and a number of senior officials.