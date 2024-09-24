Jobs in UAE: 7 govt entities, companies hiring citizens at 3-day career fair

The athlete's proactive approach includes a balanced diet and carefully regulating his insulin pump to prevent drops in blood sugar during training
Jobs for Emiratis are offered in the hundreds during an exhibition that kicked off on Tuesday to enhance the Emiratization strategy and make sure national talents and expertise find jobs and develop their careers.
Various governmental entities as well as companies from the private sector announced the availability of many positions and invited citizens to visit their stands during the 2024 UAE Careers Fair 'Ru'ya and apply.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
University graduate and high school diploma holders in Dubai now have the opportunity to apply for jobs at Dubai Police. Interested candidates can go to the fair at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Dubai Police stated that 175 job vacancies will be available for university graduates and high school diploma holders, with 50 positions available for university graduates from various disciplines and 125 positions for high school graduates.
It will provide electronic devices at its stand at the fair, allowing interested candidates to apply for jobs using smart technology through Dubai Police's online portal: https://srs.dubaipolice.gov.ae, according to colonel Hamad bin Dafous, director of the Selection and Recruitment Department in the General Department of Human Resources.
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence also announced fire prevention and safety department vacancies. The authority took to social media to inform citizens of the vacancies and the job requirements.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence announced on X the launching of its new website “Tajneed” to recruit new cadets as part of its participation in the event.
The website has an easy-to-use interface to be an effective communication bridge that provides all the information and services that the user will need to facilitate the recruitment steps and procedures for the nation’s youth with ease and simplicity.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said is taking part in the fair by offering 83 positions across various professional and administrative specializations through several career tracks.
These tracks include the Leadership Track, the Specialized Technical Track, the Engineering Track, the Flexible Inspection Track, and the Support Track.
Additionally, 20 positions are reserved for the Engineers’ Fast-Track Programme, which was launched earlier this year. "During the exhibition, relevant heads of departments and sections or specialists will conduct on-the-spot interviews to prepare candidates for their designated roles", it said in a tweet.
The UAE's National Guard Command (NGC) is looking for fresh cadets to strengthen its ranks. The country's defence unit is calling on female citizens to join the special tasks group. NGC aims to harness the skills, determination, and physical fitness of female nationals who aspire to serve their country.
The homeland security has listed the selection criteria and requirements for the recruitment process. Female applicants should be a citizen of the UAE. She must have completed national service and mush have a high school diploma. She must also have passed the second medical examination, be not less than 18 years and not more than 26 years old. Her height must not be less than 165 cm.
Interested candidates can send their resumes to: careers@ng.gov.ae. For further inquiries, they may also call on: 02-6551145 or WhatsApp on: 050-1238238.
Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) introduced a new part-time employment programme specifically for Emirati students, allowing them to work across various departments and branches. This initiative is aimed at attracting and nurturing local talents.
The programme offers several benefits to students and recent graduates, including flexible working hours of four hours per day, a monthly salary, annual leave, and study leave during the exams periods. Additionally, health insurance is provided as part of the employment package.
During the exhibition, United Arab Bank will offer on-the-spot hiring for a variety of job openings available to Emirati talents who will meet the job requirements.
Commenting on the bank’s participation at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024, Hind Al Attar, Chief Human Capital Officer at UAB, said: "UAB is committed to actively support the UAE Government Emiratization initiatives and has devised a hiring strategy which aims to attract, train, develop and retain more Emiratis in the Bank. Our participation in Ru’ya Careers UAE 2024 reflects our commitment to cultivating a dynamic and diverse workforce.
Dubai Health Authority announced the availability of more than 350 job opportunities in the private healthcare sector, aimed at employing Emirati citizens across health, medical, technical, and administrative specialisations, as part of its localisation strategy. Visit the DHA stand at Ru’ya Career Fair, DWTC, Zabeel Hall 6, Stand number Z6-1
Ru'ya Careers exhibition lasts until September 26.
ALSO READ:
The athlete's proactive approach includes a balanced diet and carefully regulating his insulin pump to prevent drops in blood sugar during training
Some say the congestion starts as early as 6.30am and lasts until late morning
Studies indicate that approximately 28.2% of schoolgoing children and 34.7% of adolescents in the UAE are classified as overweight or obese
The Dubai Cares report, released after two years of consultation with experts, has called for integration of education and climate change
The nebula, called so because it resembles the flower, is located in the Cygnus constellation
The case has garnered significant attention from citizens and residents, who strongly criticised the programme for allowing such attacks on a child
This initiative comes as a relief for citizens to prepare, maintain and furnish their homes again
Ministry cautioned companies against 'faking Emiratisation', which would expose them to strict financial penalties and administrative sanctions