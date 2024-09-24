Jobs in UAE: 7 govt entities, companies hiring citizens at 3-day career fair

Photo: Ruya careers website

Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:16 PM Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 3:42 PM

Jobs for Emiratis are offered in the hundreds during an exhibition that kicked off on Tuesday to enhance the Emiratization strategy and make sure national talents and expertise find jobs and develop their careers.

Various governmental entities as well as companies from the private sector announced the availability of many positions and invited citizens to visit their stands during the 2024 UAE Careers Fair 'Ru'ya and apply.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Police

University graduate and high school diploma holders in Dubai now have the opportunity to apply for jobs at Dubai Police. Interested candidates can go to the fair at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Police stated that 175 job vacancies will be available for university graduates and high school diploma holders, with 50 positions available for university graduates from various disciplines and 125 positions for high school graduates.

It will provide electronic devices at its stand at the fair, allowing interested candidates to apply for jobs using smart technology through Dubai Police's online portal: https://srs.dubaipolice.gov.ae, according to colonel Hamad bin Dafous, director of the Selection and Recruitment Department in the General Department of Human Resources.

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence also announced fire prevention and safety department vacancies. The authority took to social media to inform citizens of the vacancies and the job requirements.

Ministry of Defence

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence announced on X the launching of its new website “Tajneed” to recruit new cadets as part of its participation in the event.

The website has an easy-to-use interface to be an effective communication bridge that provides all the information and services that the user will need to facilitate the recruitment steps and procedures for the nation’s youth with ease and simplicity.

RTA

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said is taking part in the fair by offering 83 positions across various professional and administrative specializations through several career tracks.

These tracks include the Leadership Track, the Specialized Technical Track, the Engineering Track, the Flexible Inspection Track, and the Support Track.

Additionally, 20 positions are reserved for the Engineers’ Fast-Track Programme, which was launched earlier this year. "During the exhibition, relevant heads of departments and sections or specialists will conduct on-the-spot interviews to prepare candidates for their designated roles", it said in a tweet.

National Guard

The UAE's National Guard Command (NGC) is looking for fresh cadets to strengthen its ranks. The country's defence unit is calling on female citizens to join the special tasks group. NGC aims to harness the skills, determination, and physical fitness of female nationals who aspire to serve their country.

The homeland security has listed the selection criteria and requirements for the recruitment process. Female applicants should be a citizen of the UAE. She must have completed national service and mush have a high school diploma. She must also have passed the second medical examination, be not less than 18 years and not more than 26 years old. Her height must not be less than 165 cm.

Interested candidates can send their resumes to: careers@ng.gov.ae. For further inquiries, they may also call on: 02-6551145 or WhatsApp on: 050-1238238.

Sharjah Islamic Bank