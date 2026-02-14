UAE jobs: Hiring slows as companies invest in upskilling existing staff

In a changing job market, many UAE companies are slowing down recruitment and instead investing in the skills of their existing workforce.

A recent report found that 42 per cent of employers are prioritising upskilling over hiring, a trend that is reshaping opportunities for jobseekers.

According to new data from the Hays 2026 US Salary & Hiring Trends Guide, the challenge isn’t just competition — it’s that many business owners and hiring managers are actively holding or slowing hiring, even when roles appear open.

“From where I sit as a training academy co-founder and a Recruitment Firm co-founder, this shift toward upskilling is less about freezing opportunities and more about employers becoming cautious and pragmatic,” said Zaid Alhiali, Co-Founder, Marc Ellis.

He added, “Businesses are operating in an environment where budgets are tighter, it’s harder to attract the right talent, and skills are evolving quickly. Rather than bringing in new people and waiting months for them to get up to speed, many organisations are choosing to invest in the people they already trust.”

Candidates to upskill alongside job search

For jobseekers, the change means that past experience alone may not be enough. “Candidates who are securing roles today are the ones who show they are actively learning, adaptable, and aligned with what employers need right now — whether that’s digital skills, commercial awareness, or leadership capability,” Alhiali said. “We strongly advise candidates to upskill alongside their job search, pursue targeted certifications, and clearly articulate how their skills can solve immediate business problems.”

“Right now, many employers aren’t rushing to hire — they’re waiting for the right person,” said Dave Brown, CEO of Hays Americas. He explains candidates who sit back and wait rarely get the call. “The ones who break through are those who follow up with intent, show clear value, and make it easy for a business owner to say yes.”

In practice, UAE companies are already seeing the benefits.

Shabeel Ummer, Head of HR at V Group International, Middle East, explained, “We focus on training our sales associates in advanced product knowledge, personalised customer service, and digital sales tools. Instead of hiring new employees for specialised roles, we upskill current staff to handle high-value clients, manage online orders, and run loyalty programs effectively.”

He added, “This strategy helps improve customer experience, sales performance, and employee retention while keeping headcount stable. Hiring new staff can be time-consuming and costly, whereas investing in training allows companies to fill skill gaps faster and retain experienced talent.”

Karuna Agarwal, Director of Future Tense UAE, noted that upskilling is investing in a known asset who has been nurtured over time.

She said, “Employees with proven performance and potential are familiar with the organisational DNA, making them twice as attractive to upskill than trying out a new hire. Time and trust are the main drivers for this preference.”

Employers seek specialised skills

Many roles appear open but aren’t being filled, raising questions for jobseekers and recruiters about what this slowdown signals and which sectors are still genuinely hiring.

“This trend reflects employers’ clarity on what they want and their patience in waiting for the right talent,” she added. “It probably also signals that employers are looking for more specialisation in skills and industry for their perfect match of expectation.” She highlights hiring is in demand across all sectors, although the trend for “mass hiring is increasingly slowing down.”

However, experts advise jobseekers to embrace continuous learning, with the most competitive candidates being those who treat skill development as part of their career journey.

Jessie Joy, Head of HR at Magnitude Creative in Abu Dhabi, emphasised that existing employees already understand systems, clients, and culture.

“Upskilling them is faster and closes the productivity gap. When a company invests in their growth, employee morale and loyalty increase. Actual recruitment happens where revenue, regulation, or delivery risk necessitates additional capacity.”