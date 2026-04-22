UAE jobs: 56% of employers plan to expand their workforce, says new report

The UAE has ranked first globally in hiring intent for 2026, with 56 per cent of employers planning to expand their workforce, new data from human capital firm Taaeen Group shows.

Across the Gulf, more than five million private sector jobs are expected to be created by 2030, driven by growth in technology, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and energy.

The figures come as Gulf governments accelerate economic diversification, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia investing heavily in smart cities, clean energy, and digital infrastructure creating demand for specialised talent that the regional market is still working to meet.

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Where demand is highest

AI engineering, cybersecurity, and data science are seeing the sharpest rise in demand, with leadership and technical roles up 40 per cent as the Gulf moves to establish itself as a global technology hub.

The finance and legal sector is also growing, driven by fintech and knowledge-based services, while energy and infrastructure remain stable contributors, led by clean energy projects and large-scale urban development.

Salaries are rising in step. Average growth stands at 4.6 per cent in Saudi Arabia and 4.1 per cent in the UAE, with AI, finance, and technology specialists commanding increases of more than 10 per cent due to a shortage of qualified professionals.

Gap between intent and action

Despite the hiring surge, a significant skills gap is emerging. While 73 per cent of organisations say skills-based hiring is essential, only 19 per cent are actually applying it, a 54-point gap that Taaeen says is slowing HR transformation across the region.

Only 12 per cent of large organisations have active skills-based practices in place, and just 10 per cent hold verified skills data on their workforce. A further 44 per cent remain in planning or pilot stages, according to Deloitte's 2026 Global Human Capital Trends report.

The disconnect runs deeper. While 58 per cent of organisations prioritise skills-based hiring, fewer than half actually verify the skills they hire for. Half have no live skills assessments in place, meaning many employers are expanding headcount without a clear picture of what capabilities they are bringing in.

Attracting skilled professionals ranks as the number one concern for 47 per cent of HR leaders, with more than 30 per cent identifying skills development as their top priority. Seven in ten leaders say speed and agility is their primary competitive strategy yet most organisations are still moving slowly on the ground.

The stakes are high. Seventy per cent of current job types are expected to change by 2030, and 1.4 million workers will need to reskill. Organisations using a skills-first model achieve up to five times higher transformation efficiency, with hiring accuracy improving by 10 to 20 per cent.

Hybrid work here to stay

Half of UAE workplaces are projected to adopt hybrid models soon. With 80 per cent of employees willing to switch jobs for better pay or flexibility, retention has become as critical as recruitment. Culture, growth opportunities, and working conditions are now as decisive as compensation packages.

Taaeen recommends organisations take three immediate steps: define a skills taxonomy that maps what competencies the business needs today and in three years; rebuild job descriptions around skills rather than titles; and invest in skills intelligence tools that provide verified, real-time workforce data.

The Gulf hiring boom is accelerating. The winners, according to the report, will not be those who hire the most but those who invest today in workforce planning, skills development, and retention strategies. Those that wait, the report warns, will pay the price.