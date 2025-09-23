UAE: Job fairs use AI to find right candidate among thousands of applicants

Amid the massive turnout for the Ru'ya Careers Fair, which attracts thousands of job seekers over three days, it becomes challenging for companies to select the most suitable candidates and conduct interviews on the spot. This has prompted some to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to help with the selection of candidates.

Alia Yousef from E& explained how job applications are processed using AI, “Job applicants can apply via a dedicated iPad. Their data and CVs are entered, and one job opening is opened for each applicant.”

Next, AI mapping is conducted, where an AI system analyzes the collected data to match applicants with the most suitable positions within the company. The system considers various factors, including specializations, graduation dates, degree types (high school, bachelor’s, master’s), and the candidates' experience, whether they have experience or not, as well as their professional fields.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After identifying the appropriate position, an AI-powered assessment is conducted to determine the applicants’ suitability for the required experience and skills.

“If the assessment is passed, an immediate interview will be conducted at the exhibition with the hiring managers,” she added.

Recruitment does not take place immediately at the exhibition; however, E& works to expedite the recruitment process and subsequent procedures, as well as offer follow-up opportunities after the exhibition.

Khaleej Times noticed that AI has been utilized on the E& platform in various forms, including hologram tubes that display AI-powered digital information about the organization’s different departments.

They also have an AI Photo Booth that converts visitors’ photos into cartoons, with the ability to print the image.

There is also an AI-generated robot Barista, which is a coffee-making robot that prepares coffee and ice cream for visitors based on their mood and topping preferences, with an interactive display on the screen.

Interviews with AI avatar

“For the first time this year, the company is using the 'Avatar AI' system to conduct initial interviews for fresh graduates,” said Manal Matar, Head of Employee Experience and HR Digitalization (Acting) at du.

Two rooms are available for virtual interviews, where applicants enter the room for an interview.

Manal explained that candidates can scan a QR code to access available positions for fresh graduates and then conduct an interview with Khalid’s avatar. The interview lasts between 5 and 15 minutes and focuses on behavior, interaction style, and overall personality of the new candidates. “It’s very easy to use and user-friendly,” she added.

The AI system then provides scoring and recommendations to match candidates to different roles. “Interviews are recorded for review by the recruitment department, and suitable candidates are invited to the second round of interviews.”

She noted that AI interviews are available for fresh graduates, while experienced applicants are interviewed directly by recruiters.

Unbiased AI

Similarly, Abdulaziz AlFalahi, General Supervisor of Private Sector Recruitment Operations at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, explained, “When a CV is uploaded, the AI system analyzes it and identifies the most suitable vacancies. It then shortlists these opportunities, allowing the candidate to apply directly. On the other hand, recruiters receive instant notifications once applications are submitted.”

He added, “Recruiters can then schedule interviews and even conduct face-to-face sessions online. During these virtual interviews, the AI monitors the video call to detect potential bias from recruiters, as well as any lack of knowledge or skills from the interviewee. The system then provides constructive feedback to both sides, helping candidates improve their preparation for future interviews and supporting recruiters in enhancing their assessment practices.”

Virtual HR agent

Earlier, Khaleej Times reported that the UAE’s Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has launched a new HR AI Agent designed to reimagine HR service delivery for the federal workforce. This system serves as a virtual HR and legal advisor, offering real-time, personalized support across over 100 services, including legal & HR inquiries, applications, performance management, payroll, and more. It’s voice-enabled, multilingual, and context-aware.

The HR AI Agent is expected to save approximately 55,000 employee hours annually, reduce HR help desk inquiries by 50%, and improve efficiency in responding to policy and compliance questions.