JLT’s Dh3 bus: A look inside new service easing commute to Dubai Metro stations

Parked outside Dubai's Sobha Realty Metro Station, the green bus was hard to miss. JLT’s new electric feeder bus stood waiting for passengers, offering something many officegoers and residents in the area will understand: relief from a long walk.

Khaleej Times boarded the new service in JLT on Saturday, August 1, to see how it works on the ground, how long the ride takes and whether it really makes the last part of the journey easier.

For people heading to the clusters inside Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the answer is simple: yes, it does.

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Starting from Metro Station

KT took Loop 2, the route that starts from Sobha Realty Metro Station and moves around the eastern side of JLT before returning to the same station.

The service is meant to solve a common problem in JLT. For many commuters, getting off the Metro does not mean the journey is over. Reaching the office or home can still mean another 15 to 20 minutes on foot, especially for those going to clusters farther away.

The new bus changes that by stopping at RTA bus stops around the clusters, allowing passengers to get down much closer to where they need to go.

What the ride felt like

Once the bus pulled away from Sobha Realty Metro Station, it moved through the neighbourhood in a loop, stopping near the clusters as passengers got on and off.

At each stop, it waited for around one minute, enough time for people to board or get down without any rush. The ride itself felt simple and easy. Instead of crossing roads and walking through the heat, passengers could stay seated and let the bus do the last part of the journey.

According to the driver, the full trip from Sobha Realty Metro Station, around the route and back to the same station takes between 10 and 22 minutes, depending on traffic and peak-hour conditions.

That means the service can cut out a long walk and turn it into a short ride.

‘It made the last part of my journey easier’

One of the passengers on board was Venkatesh, who travels from Karama to work in Cluster V. His daily commute starts with the Metro. He boards at ADCB Metro Station, gets down at Sobha Realty Metro Station, and from there usually walks more than 15 minutes to his workplace.

On Saturday, he noticed the bus and checked whether it would stop near Cluster V. “I travel from Karama, take the Metro from ADCB station and get off at Sobha Realty Metro Station,” Venkatesh said. “From there, I usually have to walk for more than 15 minutes to reach Cluster V, where I work.”

“When I saw this bus, I asked whether it would take me closer to my workplace. It has made the last part of my journey much easier and less stressful. Instead of walking in the heat, I can now take the bus and get down closer to work.”

That is exactly where the service seems to help the most, not by replacing the Metro, but by making the last part of the trip easier.

Shorter trip to work

Another commuter, Prashanth, who works in Cluster W, said the bus had already made a difference to his journey.

“I am happy that I no longer have to walk all the way to Cluster W,” he said. “I can get off at Sobha Realty Metro Station and simply take this bus to work.”

He said the ride was free when he used the service on Friday. He had also been told that free rides may continue the following day.

How payment works

The regular fare for the service is Dh3 per ride. Passengers are expected to pay by scanning a QR code. No advance booking is required.

So, is it faster than walking?

For short distances, some commuters may still prefer to walk. But for anyone heading to clusters farther from the Metro, especially in summer, the bus is likely to feel like the better option. A walk that could take 15 to 20 minutes can now be replaced by a short ride.

Loop 2 is expected to run every 20 minutes, so commuters who just miss a bus may have to wait for the next one. In other words, the service works best if passengers plan their journey.

Still, for those travelling daily between the Metro and offices deep inside JLT, the new feeder bus offers something useful and practical: a smoother end to the commute.