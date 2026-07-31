JLT gets new Dh3 electric bus: Routes, timings, Dubai Metro connections explained

Residents, employees and visitors in Dubai's Jumeirah Lakes Towers will be able to travel across the neighbourhood on a new fully electric bus service from August 1.

Called JLT Link, the service will run on two routes covering clusters from A to Z. It will connect different parts of JLT with DMCC Metro Station and Sobha Realty Metro Station.

Each journey will cost Dh3 and passengers will be able to check routes, view live bus timings, add money to their account and pay for the ride through the JLT Link app.

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The service will replace the existing bus operation in the area and will use four fully electric buses.

Which areas will the buses cover?

JLT Link will operate through two loops, with each route serving a different side of the neighbourhood.

Loop 1 will cover western JLT and connect passengers to DMCC Metro Station. The route map shows that it will serve clusters from A to N and pass important locations across that side of JLT.

Buses on Loop 1 will arrive every 30 minutes.

Loop 2 will cover eastern JLT and connect passengers to Sobha Realty Metro Station. It will serve clusters from O to Z, including residential and commercial areas near the JLT park.

Buses on this route will arrive every 20 minutes, according to the detailed timetable published on the JLT Link website.

Together, the two routes will have 13 stops across JLT.

The service is designed to make it easier for people to travel between their homes, offices and the Dubai Metro without having to use a car for a short journey or walk a long distance in the heat.

What are the operating hours?

Both routes will operate from 6.30am to 9.30pm from Monday to Saturday.

On Sundays, the timings listed on the JLT Link website are from 9.30am to 12.30am.

Passengers will be able to check the full schedule and real-time arrival information through the app before travelling.

How much will each journey cost?

The fare will be Dh3 for every ride.

Passengers will need to open the JLT Link app, add money to their balance and use a QR pass to pay for the journey.

Information published on the service’s website also asks passengers to scan the QR code at the bus stop before boarding.

No advance booking is required. Passengers can check the nearest stop, arrive at the location and board the next available bus.

The service does not mention the use of Nol cards. Payment information currently provided by JLT Link refers to its own app and QR system.

How many people can each bus carry?

The JLT Link fleet will have four fully electric buses, with 23 seats in each vehicle.

The buses have low-entry access, making it easier for passengers to board. Each vehicle will also have a dedicated space for wheelchair users.

DMCC said that the buses have been designed for comfort, accessibility and daily reliability.

Why is the service fully electric?

All journeys on JLT Link will be operated using electric buses.

DMCC said that the zero-emission fleet will support cleaner and quieter streets in the neighbourhood while reducing emissions from local transport.

For many JLT residents and employees, the main benefit will be the direct link to the Metro. People living or working in western JLT will be able to use Loop 1 to reach DMCC Metro Station, while those in eastern JLT can use Loop 2 to reach Sobha Realty Metro Station.

With a Dh3 fare, 13 stops and buses running throughout the week, JLT Link is expected to provide a new last-mile travel option across one of Dubai’s busiest residential and business districts.