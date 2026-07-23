Watch: 7 UAE jets perform aerial displays during UK's Farnborough Airshow

Emitting red, white and blue smoke trails inspired by the colours of the Emirati flag, UAE's National Aerobatic team, Fursan Al Emarat, performed its signature precision flying display at UK's Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

Seven Emirati jets, representing the country's emirates, delivered the spectacular aerial display in a fresh demonstration of the UAE's excellence in aerial display flying, less than a month after their participation in Independence Day massive celebrations in Washington on July 4.

Visitors to the airshow watched in awe as the warplanes soared and tilted across the clear Hampshire skies, executing a series of spectacular formations and precision manoeuvres that drew loud cheers from the crowd.

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Watch a part of the Emirati aerial display here:

The Farnborough Airshow kicked off on July 20 and is scheduled to conclude on Friday, July 24. The event convenes global aerospace, defence and space leaders for five days of aircraft displays, exhibition activity, technology showcases and industry announcements.

Watch here more of the stunning display by Fursan Al Emarat:

About Fursan Al Emarat

The UAE Aerobatic Squadron, Fursan Al Emarat, was formed on October 29, 2008 at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College in Al Ain. On February 28, 2011, it was relocated to Minhad Airbase in Dubai. It made its debut display at the Dubai Airshow in 2011.

The team consists of pilots selected from various squadrons of the UAE Air Force & Air Defence. These handpicked pilots possess extensive knowledge of advanced flying techniques and aircraft control, making quick decisions and adapting to high-pressure situations instantly.

The current leader of the squadron is Emirati pilot Salem Al Kaabi who is responsible for executing the maneuvres while maintaining the highest standards of flight safety.

Besides Al Kaabi, the group includes:

Saeed Al Hefeti (1st left wing man)

Mohammed Al Yamahi (1st right wing man)

Saeed Al Khateri (2nd left wing man)

Khamis Al Suraidi (2nd right wing man)

Muhammed Al-Dhanhani (Slot)

Abdullah Al Dhaheri (Solo)

"Fursan Al Emarat serves as a prominent national symbol, showcasing the remarkable abilities of the UAE's people and their profound admiration for their wise leadership and cherished homeland," Sultan Alkinidi, Squadron commander said.