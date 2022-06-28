Jet-packs, self-driving cars, wireless charging of buses: Museum of the Future, RTA to showcase latest in mobility

Visitors will be able to see vehicle prototypes that use AI, machine learning as well

The Museum of the Future and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced a new partnership to showcase future mobility solutions, from personal jet packs to self-driving cars.

The partnership will showcase new solutions in advanced mobility at the ‘Tomorrow, Today’ exhibition at the Museum of the Future. Visitors will have the chance to see personal jetpacks, medical drones, food delivery robots, electric bikes, electric vertical take-off and landing aircrafts, and more.

They will also be able to see autonomous vehicle prototypes that use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and geospatial data. New ideas for green, sustainable, and environmentally friendly mass transport services, from research and development centres around the world, will be on display as well.

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, (RTA), Commissioner-General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar in Dubai, said, “The rapid technological and industrial changes brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, especially in the field of autonomous transportation, will reshape the future of mobility, provide new means of transportation, and develop current means of transportation in line with future trends. The demand for mass passenger transport and shared mobility is expected to increase.”

He added, “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the supervision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, the Roads and Transport Authority is working to implement our leadership’s vision by conducting pilot tests on different types of autonomous vehicles, developing the infrastructure for servicing self-driving vehicles and air taxis, and enhancing society's adoption of this technology.”

The RTA will showcase a way for electric vehicles to be charged as they drive through the city. This system uses Shaped Magnetic Field In Resonance (SMFIR) technology. This network could be installed under roads to provide smart wireless charging of EV's.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), said, “As one of the world’s smartest cities, our strategic partnership with Dubai’s RTA will accelerate the adoption of next-generation future mobility solutions and cement Dubai’s global position as a hub for new technologies. We are delighted to deepen our partnership with RTA, a true pioneer in developing integrated transport ecosystems, and look forward to showcasing exciting technologies for the first time in Dubai that will shape the future of cities and communities everywhere.”

He continued, “Our partners play a pivotal role in achieving the museum’s position as an open laboratory for ideas and innovative knowledge and experiences. Tomorrow, Today exhibition will provide innovators from around the globe with a unique perspective into the world of advanced mobility and transport.”

The museum aims to promote creativity, innovation and develop ideas to address challenges across healthcare, education, smart cities, energy and transport. This partnership will enhance Dubai’s position as a city of the future.

