Jeep Wrangler is back to celebrate the fourth edition of Khaleej Times Desert Drive

The wildly popular event is back on track to welcome Jeep enthusiasts to the city of RAK

Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 3:18 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 3:38 PM

Trading Enterprises Jeep is returning to Khaleej Times as the exclusive lead sponsor of the UAE's most popular annual event, Desert Drive. Paving the way with complete off-road comfort, Jeep is bound to thrill attendees at the KT Desert Drive, which will flag off from Ras Al Khaimah’s 5-star property this 26th November 2022, into the desert with pit stops, crossing the scenic desert dunes while tucking into great food and live entertainment.

Experiences of an eventful day in the great Arabian desert include a self-drive tour, wildlife viewing in a jeep, and an evening of entertainment in the middle of the desert accompanied by the grandeur of desert nature.

Oscar Rivoli, Managing Director at Trading Enterprises, said, “We are proud of our longstanding relationship with Khaleej Times and look forward supporting Desert Drive on behalf of Trading Enterprises Jeep offering busy residents an opportunity to escape the bustle of the city. The upcoming Khaleej Times Desert Drive promises an exciting experience with dunes-native brand, Jeep, highlighting both its standout on-road and off-road capabilities. Whether on rough ground or in heavy city traffic, the Jeep fleet is ready for anything.”

Desert Drive has quickly become one of the most desirable outdoor activities in the United Arab Emirates and is now one of Khaleej Times' most popular event properties. As this initiative grows year after year, we couldn't think of a better partner than Trading Enterprises Jeep.

Besides the lead sponsor, Khaleej Times Desert Drive is also supported by Castrol - Exclusive Lubricant Partner, Goodyear - Strategic Sponsor, Nature valley- Nutrition Sponsor, CAFU – Mobile Fueling Partner, Agthia – Water Partner, Baskin Robbins – Gold Sponsor, Al Hamra – Hospitality Partner and supported by Jeepers Edition.

The vastness of the Arabian Desert, rich experiences in the midst of sand dunes, and an array of exciting activities day in and day out make a Desert Drive an experience of a lifetime. Choose from a number of photography spots, an adventurous desert drive experience, and a memorable day out in the cold desert – all lit in blue.

Embellished with adventurous rides, Arabian music, and sumptuous food, Desert Drive exhibits the best of adventure and is definitely worth a try. Register now via www.ktdesertdrive.com to join us on the 26th November.